St. Valentine’s Day next Tuesday will, as ever, be a Day of Special Concern for chocolate lovers.
While you, the dutiful, but possibly absent-minded or procrastinating suitor, have the option of snatching a last-second, checkout-line box of chocolates to please your sweetheart’s sweet tooth, there’s another local destination option that might make your paramour yodel with delight at your sophisticated taste and amorous aplomb.
That would be Holl’s Handcrafted Swiss Chocolates at the Capitol Market in Charleston. Holl’s carries handcrafted truffles, bagged confections, dessert sauces, and other sweet temptations — with 32 chocolate varieties in all.
“Valentine’s Day is definitely a last-minute holiday,” Holl’s Charleston Area Retail Manager Laura Ray said. “Customers can choose from a pre-made assortment or customize them. We have all different size options, from a four-piece box to a 64-piece box, so we have something that fits any need of any individual.”
For Valentine’s Day, I Love You lollipops cost only $2.50 apiece, available in dark, light and white chocolate. Four-piece gift boxes are available for under $10. Foil-wrapped hearts are $15 per bag. You can opt for multi-layered chocolate candy boxes, from a single layer up to four layers. (If you’re really big-hearted, there are three- and four-tier chocolate towers — or the regular or large Valentine’s Day Basket Boxes cascading with chocolate treats.)
Holl’s truffles are prepared by chocolatiers trained in the same techniques founder Fritz Holl learned more than 80 years ago as an apprentice at his uncle’s pastry shop/chocolate shop/café in Zurich. Valentine’s Day truffle specials include four- and eight-piece tiramisu truffle boxes and the one-layer tiramisu truffle box. Valentine’s Day tiramisu truffles contain a creamy ganache of sweet Swiss milk chocolate, cream and a sweeping splash of espresso.
“With truffles, there’s something so indulgent about them that they are really popular for a holiday like Valentine’s Day, with the fresh cream, fresh butter and whatever ingredients are added. They’re a decadent, melt-in-your-mouth experience,” Ray said.
“We also have nuts, caramels and cherry cordials, which are very popular items around Valentine’s Day.”
Having worked at the Capitol Market Holl’s for 18 years, Ray is accustomed to the Valentine’s Day confection-buying frenzy every Feb. 14.
“It’s fun — a little chaotic, but I really enjoy it, because it has such a great energy about it. If people are worried about something being sold out, they can always place their orders online, pay for it then and pick it up here. That’s a really helpful option. And we’ll be open the day after Valentine’s Day for those who forget,” she said.
“Capitol Market is very much the place to be on Valentine’s Day. A great thing about the Capitol Market is for one-stop shopping on the holidays, particularly Valentine’s Day. We have a wine shop right next door to us. A butcher with meat for a Valentine’s Day dinner. The Purple Onion here has fresh fruit and vegetables. And you’ll find some wonderful gifts, crafted within our state, at the West Virginia Marketplace. You can definitely shop Capitol Market for all of your Valentine’s Day needs.”
You can reach Holl’s Handcrafted Swiss Chocolates at 800-842-4512 or via www.holls.com — or www.store.holls.com/valentines-day-c10.aspx for specific Valentine’s Day gift ideas and orders. Better yet,, explore in person all of the sensory Swiss chocolate splendor from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. (Holl’s also has a storefront at 2001 Grand Central Ave. in Vienna, which offers chocolate-covered strawberries by pre-order only for Valentine’s Day.)