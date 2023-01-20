Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Community Development Hub announced the fifth iteration of the Hub Communities of Achievement Program, HubCAP V, in mid-November.

The West Virginia Community Development Hub will implement the HubCAP V program in five communities around the state, focusing on accelerating community-led economic development efforts with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Community Development Initiative, over the next three years.

