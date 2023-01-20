The West Virginia Community Development Hub announced the fifth iteration of the Hub Communities of Achievement Program, HubCAP V, in mid-November.
The West Virginia Community Development Hub will implement the HubCAP V program in five communities around the state, focusing on accelerating community-led economic development efforts with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Community Development Initiative, over the next three years.
Montgomery, Smithers, Oak Hill, New Martinsville, Smithers, and Weston are the participants selected for HubCAP V. Hub staff members will work with volunteer leaders in those communities to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and implement plans to create more vibrant communities, with long-term sustainability strategies.
“I am excited for a new group of communities to have the opportunity to take part in the HubCAP program to build their capacity and facilitate projects in their own communities,” said The Hub’s Community Coaching Programs Coordinator Stacy Thomas in a release. “With each iteration of the program, we continue to build resources and partnerships to assist communities in their journey.”
Hub representatives will be joined by partners such as local Economic Development Authority organizations in the communities, the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and West Virginia University’s School of Design and Community Development.
Teams will also be coached to identify and develop assets for branding and laying the groundwork to encourage new businesses, business growth, and entrepreneurial vibrancy in their downtown areas, the release added.
The HubCAP V cohort includes communities who have completed previous Hub programs. Weston and New Martinsville are building on their work from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Blueprint Communities Program. Smithers and Montgomery have worked with The Hub as part of the Cultivate WV program.
The Hub has provided technical assistance training and financial resources support to 27 rural West Virginia communities through its HubCAP program for more than 12 years.
More information regarding the HubCAP program and all of the communities we have worked alongside here. For more information about the HubCAP program or to be involved on one of the community teams, contact Stacy Thomas at s.thomas@wvhub.org.
The USDA Rural Community Development Initiative supplies loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. Areas of assistance include supporting infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access. More information about the RCDI program and how to apply for it is available by contacting Janna Lowery at janna.lowery@usda.gov.