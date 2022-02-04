In 2001, the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), a mainline Protestant denomination, launched a campaign to start 1,000 new churches in 1,000 different ways by the year 2020.
They exceeded that goal. By 2020, they had seeded 1,034 new faith communities, according to their website.
The Rev. Stephen Smith, pastor of United Disciples of Christ Church off U.S. 119 and Jefferson Road in South Charleston, said they actually met the goal in 2018. He is a “coach” in the new church ministry program, which also had as its goal to revitalize 1,000 existing congregations.
“The church is looking very different now,” he said. “Most of our new churches are ethically diverse. We have a lot of Haitian congregations now, and a lot of churches in Miami, Philadelphia, eastern Pennsylvania and Texas.”
The growth is welcome. Like many mainline churches, the Disciples saw significant decline in membership in recent decades.
But Smith’s United congregation isn’t a typical mainline church. The church is the result of a merger of two congregations in Charleston — First Christian Church, formerly in Charleston’s West Side, and Boyd Memorial Christian Church, formerly on Charleston’s East End. The two congregations voted to merge in 2004. In 2009, United purchased 71 acres of land on Corridor G from Union Carbide and began raising funds for a new building. The first service at their Corridor G location was May 5, 2013.
Smith was the new church’s first pastor, hired 16 years ago. “I watched my congregation double in size from when I got here,” Smith said. “Then, I watched it increase another 30%, based on our average worship attendance. Then the pandemic hit.”
As a result of his training as a “life coach,” Smith was familiar with the technology to go virtual. “I was Zooming before people even knew what Zoom was,” he said. “When we had to close our physical structure because of the pandemic, we transitioned to a Zoom platform for our worship experience. I spent hours on the phone trying to get people caught up technologically. Our main goal was to keep everyone connected.”
The church reopened for in-person worship in June 2021, but Smith kept the virtual platform going as well. “Our worship is now a hybrid experience. All this makes it hard to judge where we are growth-wise. I can tell you this: We are more committed to the church and its ministry right now than we’ve ever been as a whole group of people. We saw a 20% increase in giving last year, during the height of the pandemic.”
Smith said his participating membership is 225-250 people. “We experienced a lot of growth early, when I got here. We’ve managed to retain most of those folks, except for those families who’ve moved away.”
He believes a lot of his church’s growth is because the Disciples are one of the few mainline churches that isn’t hierarchically structured. “I think because we are congregationally governed, we can be more fluid. We can express who we are while maintaining the tenets of our faith.
“We are radically inclusive. Our mission statement is to be inviting and accepting of all people into God’s family. Does that mean people from different ethnicities? Absolutely. Does that mean people from the LGBTQ community? Absolutely. But it also means we are accepting of those who aren’t as affirming of people who are different from them. We hold that in a healthy tension.”
Smith emphasizes that he doesn’t mix politics and the pulpit.
“We’ve become so political. I’ve never in my lifetime seen us so divided as a country. I think people are tired of it. If you think your Christian faith lines up perfectly with the Democratic or Republican party line, or any other party’s line, then your faith is too small.”
He describes United’s worship service as “structured, but free flowing and relaxed.” Smith follows the Revised Common Lectionary, a three-year cycle of weekly readings from the Bible adopted by the majority of mainline Protestant churches in the U.S.
Classes are offered to help people with contemporary life. “We encourage all our members to attend a spiritual awareness class — becoming aware of the gifts God has given you,” Smith said.
Since the purchase of the land along Corridor G, Smith has been in conversation with local leaders about the property and how they can give back to the community.
“We had this big vision that we felt God had given us for this property. We have a plan to take about 30 acres, fill it in, create a flat spot on top and use it in some way to help meet the needs of the community.”
Historic Morgantown church puts focus on food ministries
First Presbyterian Church in Morgantown is one of those traditional mainline churches located in the heart of downtown. It’s been around as congregation since 1788 — more than 230 years.
The Rev. Zac Morton is pastor. “The church here went through a period of decline, for sure,” he said in a recent interview. “It’s only been in the last four or five years that they’ve started to see growth.”
He said the church has about 250 members and has grown 25% during his time there. “It’s trending younger. We’ve got a lot more families, single adults and younger couples,” he said.
What does he think explains the growth?
“A lot of it is our engagement with the community beyond the church. We do a lot of food ministries. We serve a pancake breakfast every Sunday morning, free to the community.
“We also started a garden at our church. We tore out some hedgerows and built raised garden beds. Over the last three years, we’ve donated more than 1,000 pounds of fresh produce to local food pantries. Working the garden is good for families who want to get their kids involved in learning how to grow and harvest fresh food.”
Like other churches, the pandemic forced First Presby to go to a virtual worship service. “We do pre-recorded worship videos every Sunday. We upload to Vimeo and post them on our website and Facebook,” Morton said.
“I always lead with ‘We welcome one another just like God loves us — without any conditions.’ That’s kind of our ethos.”
Being in a college town, the church also attracts a lot of students. The church works closely with groups on the West Virginia University campus.
“We’re an open and affirming church for the LGBTQ community, so we help with local Pride events. We’ve done Diversity Week at WVU, worked with support groups and done fundraisers. We’ve also done advocacy work with the city. We don’t hide these activities. It’s part of how we understand our expression of faith.”
Morton said he sees a lot of people who are going through a “spiritual deconstruction,” questioning their beliefs and spiritual identity.
“A lot of our members did not come from a mainline Protestant background. I’d say around a quarter of our congregation fits into this category. We have people who are former Baptists and former Catholics.”
He expects to see more post-evangelicals seeking a new church home. “I think the idea that evangelicalism has defined Christianity has only been relevant for the last 30 years or so. In terms of Christian history, it’s a short-lived phenomenon that I think has reached its peak.”
Despite the changes in demographics, Morton doesn’t see First Presby’s future as all that different from its past. “We are still Presbyterians. We start with grace, which is something we don’t earn. Because of grace, we live in gratitude and give our lives freely in service to one another.
“A church such as ours provides a friendly environment in which to engage these kinds of topics.”