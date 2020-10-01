A lot of people know Tim Eggleston as WVTim, a geocache designer who has had more than 1.5 million views on YouTube.
People from around the world watch his videos, greet him at geocaching conferences and travel to Berkeley County to see if they can get into his gadget caches.
It all started when he helped the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Convention and Visitors Bureau set up its first geocaching trail.
“The CVB director, Laura Gassler, came to a geocaching seminar that my wife and I hosted,” Eggleston said. “She didn’t know much about geocaching and said she wanted to start a trail in our county. She said she would buy the containers for the caches if I would hide them around the area.”
The trail included locations the CVB wanted to highlight. Eggleston thought the trail could be more. He suggested to Laura that he build the caches and the CVB purchase commemorative coins that people could get once they found, opened and logged in at all the caches on the trail.
His caches are birdhouses. Bright, colorful and, unlike most geocaching caches, placed in plain sight. The catch to his caches? The access to the log is locked and the geocacher must figure out how to open each one. A geocacher might have to activate a motor with a battery, use a magnet to activate an LED display, count the number of red Legos on the side of the box, shine a light into a window and identify items inside the box, or raise the temperature on a probe. Or, it might be something completely different that Eggleston has devised.
“I call them gadget caches,” said the West Virginia native. “I got the idea from a cache near Morgantown where the builder provides his finders with a set of tools, or gadgets, that are needed to open different stages of the cache.”
“My first birdhouse cache was made of barn wood and looked like a bluebird box,” he said. “But when you get closer, you realize that the birdhouse opening isn’t a hole at all but a painted black circle. You have to figure out the secret to get the cache to open.”
After the first gadget caches went up, Eggleston began getting calls from geocachers who wanted to know how he built them.
At first, he responded to each request individually. One day, a caller asked him if he had a camera. Eggleston said he had one on his phone, and the caller suggested he make YouTube videos.
The rest, as they say, is history. Today, Eggleston is the most popular geocache designer in the United States and runs in the top five worldwide.
While he enjoys the notoriety, it’s geocaching that he loves.
“I knew nothing about geocaching until about 10 years ago when a friend who was visiting our house told me he had left a website open on my computer that I might like,” he said. “I checked out geocaching.com and was hooked.”
He’s traveled around the United States and Europe geocaching.
“This activity has something for everyone,” Eggleston said. “If you like hiking, you can hike to geocaches. If you like paddling, there are geocaches you can paddle to. If you like history, there are geocaches at many historic locations. If you love unique and beautiful scenic spots, you can almost be guaranteed there are caches there. And, if you love the city, there are urban caches.”
Creative types, he said, can build their own geocaches.
Eggleston loves the way the business owners in Berkeley County have embraced geocaching. Some of the people he’s approached about placing geocaches on their property have been a little dubious, but they change their minds once geocachers from literally all over the world visit.
Geocaching brings a new clientele to local businesses. “We don’t have big attractions in our area,” Eggleston said. “There are no federal or state parks, whitewater rafting or skiing. But we have beautiful scenery, wonderful history and business owners that want people to visit ‘their’ geocaches. All of that adds to the attraction of our geo trails.
“I love going geocaching with my grandchildren,” he said. “They love geocaching, because it blends technology with the outdoors. The closer they get to the cache, their excitement builds and they love finding the caches.”
Eggleston has plenty of ideas to keep building challenging birdhouses. He’s now adding microchips and LED technology to some of his creations.
“I give credit to Berkeley County’s CVB for recognizing what a tourism draw this could be for our county and a great way to put our area on the map,” he said. “The CVB understands that geocaching and tourism go hand in hand. Geocachers from around the world talk about Berkeley County, West Virginia.”
The Berkeley Gadgets GeoTour pages says it best: “Explore the backroads of West Virginia as you learn why they call it Almost Heaven. Adventure awaits those who want to be challenged by amazing caches. Come visit and find your version of heaven.”