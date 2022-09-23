Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Pioneering naturalist John Muir once wrote that “Wildness is a necessity ... mountain parks and reservations are useful not only as fountains of timber and irrigating rivers, but as fountains of life.”

That was in 1901. Jump to 2022, and this sagely put sentiment seems truer than ever.

Stories you might like

For more information about West Virginia Land Trust, visit their website at wvlandtrust.org.

Robert Saunders can be reached at bsaunders@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you