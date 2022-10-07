Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After retiring as a CPA nine years ago, Jack Bodkin turned his attention from crunching numbers and filling ledgers to investigating and, ultimately, recounting — and embellishing with poetic license — his family’s history in Ireland and America from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Following five years of rigorous online and boots-on-the-sod research, interviews and writing, the Wheeling resident published his first novel, “From Briarhill to Brooklyn: An Irish Family’s Journey to Freedom and Opportunity,” in February 2021.

