As a sophomore at West Virginia University studying Wildlife and Fisheries Resource Management, Sam Hall is used to seeing life in creeks. But in the creeks around East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train crash and chemical spill, death is what he is seeing.
Hall spent time in the area this week to document the environmental impact the chemical spill is having on aquatic life. He visited several creeks downstream from the site, including Leslie Run and Bull’s Creek.
“It’s terrible to look at,” said Hall, during an interview with a WOIO Cleveland 19 reporter. “It’s a catastrophe. Everything is dead. There’s nothing. You shouldn’t walk through a creek and see piles of dead things floating past you, it should be life.”
Hall disputes the estimate given by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources of 3,500 aquatic animals dying. He said he found tens of thousands more.
“There’s dead frogs, dead crayfish, dead fish — everything in the creek is dead, and it was all just sitting on the bottom covered in fungus rotting, and there’s just a terrible chemical smell through this entire valley,” he said.
Meanwhile, West Virginia University faculty members recently discussed how the environmental disaster might affect West Virginia’s waters and air.
“At this time, it is difficult to assess the scope of the impact this will ultimately have (near the crash site),” said Timothy Nurkiewicz, professor and chair, Department of Physiology, Pharmacology & Toxicology at the WVU School of Medicine, on the WVU Today website.
“Chemicals were spilled, and a potent mixture of toxicants were aerosolized on a massive, uncontained scale. Acute toxicities have been observed in wildlife and humans, but the situation has changed in the past couple of weeks. It may no longer be possible to identify what caused these acute effects.”
While the air contaminants may have dissipated, water safety remains an ongoing concern.
“Soils and hill slopes play a critical role in generating stream flow,” said Nicolas Zegre, associate professor of forest hydrology in the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.
“One of the consequences of a warming atmosphere is more frequent and intense rain, something we all are aware of from our lived experiences,” Zegre said.
“With more rain, soils are wetter, especially the clay soils that dominate our region, and especially during winter when most of our trees are dormant and not returning water back to the atmosphere through transpiration. As a result, there is greater potential for contaminants that are released on to the land surface to be dispersed down slope and downstream.
“Once contaminants are below the surface, groundwater further disperses pollution, increasing the challenges of containment and clean-up,” Zegre said.
Zegre added that West Virginia communities adjacent to the Ohio River could be affected. “As water flows downstream, it will mix with water stored in the alluvial aquifers along the banks of the Ohio River. Some communities and industries along the Ohio River use water that is pumped from these alluvial aquifers that could become contaminated by the vinyl chloride soiled in East Palestine.”
In another development, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday — 19 days after the crash — that it was taking control of the disaster response, and will monitor Norfolk Southern’s cleanup of the site.