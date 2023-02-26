Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As a sophomore at West Virginia University studying Wildlife and Fisheries Resource Management, Sam Hall is used to seeing life in creeks. But in the creeks around East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train crash and chemical spill, death is what he is seeing.

Hall spent time in the area this week to document the environmental impact the chemical spill is having on aquatic life. He visited several creeks downstream from the site, including Leslie Run and Bull’s Creek.

