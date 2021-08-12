The end is near for Ellison Pond, the iconic, glassy surfaced, two-acre impoundment at the entrance to Kanawha State Forest.
Created 80 years ago by the Civilian Conservation Corps with the construction of a 100-foot-long, 10-foot-high concrete dam across Davis Creek, the impoundment initially served as public swimming lake, equipped with a diving platform, an expanse of sandy beach and restrooms.
Over the decades since, the dam has become a silt trap, requiring dredging or other costly forms of sediment removal once every six or seven years to keep Ellison Pond capable of providing habitat for fish and other aquatic life.
"There are still a few fish in the lake, and the water chemistry is pretty good," said Scott Settle, coordinator of the Department of Environmental Protection's in-lieu fee program, which is financing an upcoming dam removal project and a mile of stream improvement work on Davis Creek upstream of the dam. "But it's so shallow -- only 10 to 24 inches deep, now -- that the water temperature is getting marginal for the fish."
The cost for Ellison Pond's last major silt removal project was $400,000 to $500,000, Settle said, making continued periodic clean-outs for the tiny fishery unsustainable. Total cost for the dam removal-stream restoration project is about $1 million, all of it coming from fees charged to mitigate stream damage occurring during construction, resource extraction and other activities.
Within the next few weeks, work is expected to begin on removing a dam section to drain the lake.
"The dam will be notched first to begin the draining process and let the silt behind it begin to dry out," Settle said. Later, the top seven or so feet will be removed from a section at the middle of the dam to ensure the free flow of the stream and preserve as much of the CCC project as possible.
Next, the process of loading and hauling away the accumulated silt will get underway, followed by the construction of a new channel for Davis Creek through the former lake bed and the installation of a new accessible streamside fishing pier.
Then, bank stabilization and stream improvement work will take place along a mile-long section of Davis Creek upstream of the dam. Strategically placed boulders and streambed-anchored log segments will be used to create riffles and pools to provide habitat for trout, which had been stocked in Ellison.
The upstream end of the former lake will contain a wetland area. Davis Creek's new channel through the former lake will include "lunker bunker" structures designed to attract larger fish, according to Dennis Stottlemyer, the DEP's deputy environmental advocate.
"We'll have more and better fishing when this project is completed than we have now with a shallow pond," Settle said.
"It will be a different type of fishing, since it doesn't involve everyone sitting around a single pool," Stottlemyer added. "People will have lots of pools and riffles to choose from. It will spread people out a lot."
As was the case with Ellison Pond, Kanawha State Forest's section of Davis Creek will be managed as a Class Q site, restricted to handicapped anglers and kids 14 or younger from March through May and open to all for the remainder of the year.
Finally, three kiosks containing information about the CCC's work at Kanawha State Forest and other locales will be installed at the former pond site and near the upstream end of the project. "They probably won't be up until winter or next spring," Settle said.
From 1938 to 1942, about 200 members of the Great Depression era public works project were stationed at the CCC's Camp Kanawha, located at the mouth of Shrewsbury Hollow, just behind the new state forest headquarters building.
The CCC enrollees, in their late teens to mid-20s, were essentially tasked with transforming 6,705 acres of land in the Davis Creek headwaters, recently bought by the State Conservation Commission, into Kanawha State Forest.
They began by clearing away the remnants of homes, coal camps, tipples and other industrial sites from the area. Then, after building essential roads, planting trees and fighting forest fires, they moved on construction designed to accommodate "some of the finest recreation to be found within the state," in the words of then-State Forester Dan B. Griffin.
Using logs from chestnut trees toppled by blight and sandstone quarried on the new state land, the men of the CCC built the Kanawha State Forest's superintendent's home, a half-dozen fireplace-equipped picnic pavilions and a footbridge over Davis Creek just downstream of the dam and many of the forest's hiking trails.
Completed in 1940, the swimming lake, surrounded by thousands of acres of forest, proved to be a popular refuge from the summer heat and urban landscape, drawing throngs of swimmers and waders from the Kanawha Valley and beyond. In winter, if temperatures were cold enough, ice skaters made use of the pond and warming bonfires were built on the beach area.
But within a few years, the lake encountered problems. Water sampling indicated the lake's water was contaminated with bacillus coli-typhoid germs, putting an end to state-sanctioned swimming and hastening construction of a large conventional swim pool a mile upstream.
Use of the pond then focused on fishing -- and sediment control.
The bulk of the dam-breaching and stream improvement project is expected to be complete by the end of this year.
"It won't be long before people using the park will see construction equipment coming in," Settle said.
The playground near the parking area for the pond will be temporarily moved to accommodate the staging of construction gear. Hiking and biking trails in the vicinity of the pond will be temporarily closed.
Upcoming closures are expected to be posted on the Kanawha State Forest Foundation's Facebook page.
"The work is going to cause some inconveniences to people for a while," Settle said. "But at the end of the day, it's going to be a benefit for everyone."
Ellison Pond was named in honor of longtime Kanawha State Forest Foundation member William E. "Bill" Ellison.