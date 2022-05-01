Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sunday's game

Rockers 3, Dirty Birds 2

Charleston;;High Point

;ab;r;h;bi;;;ab;r;h;bi

Seymour cf;5;0;1;0;;Field cf;4;0;0;0

Kelly 2b;5;0;0;0;;Russell 2b;4;0;1;0

Perez lf;4;0;1;0;;Aklinski 3b;3;0;0;0

Longhi 1b;2;0;0;0;;Latimore lf;4;1;2;0

Williams rf;4;0;0;0;;Wiel 1b;4;2;2;3

Justus ss;2;1;1;0;;Ladendorf ss4;0;1;0

Beltre dh;4;1;2;0;;JGonzalez rf;4;0;3;0

Sullivan pr;0;0;0;0;;Scafariello dh;3;0;0;0

YGonzalez c;2;0;1;1;;Proctor c;4;0;0;0

Burcham 3b;3;0;1;1

Totals;31;2;7;2;;Totals;34;3;9;3

Charleston;000;010;001;--;2;7;1

High Point;000;001;02x;--;3;9;1

E--Kelly, Ladendorf. DP--High Point 2. LOB--Charleston 9, High Point 9. 2B--Beltre. 3B--JGonzalez. HR--Weil 2 (4). SB--JGonzalez. S--YGonzalez, SF--Burcham.

;;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Charleston

Herget ;6;6;1;1;1;8

Weikel ;1;0;0;0;0;2

Miller (L, 0-2);1;3;2;2;0;2

High Point

Manzueta;5;5;1;1;2;2

Dull;1;0;0;0;0;0

Crawford;1;0;0;0;2;0

Choplick (W, 1-0);1;0;0;0;1;0

Bradford (S, 1);1;2;1;1;0;0

WP--Herget, Choplick. HBP--Aklinski (by Herget).

T--2:42. A--1,345.

