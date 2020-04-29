Dental implant center opening for business in Kanawha City

Amid the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, Dr. Chad Boustany is opening his new practice, Revive Dental Implant Center, at 4803 MacCorkle Ave. in Kanawha City.
Boustany is the only prosthodontist working in the Kanawha Valley (prosthodontics is the branch of dentistry concerned with the design, manufacture and fitting of artificial replacements for teeth and other parts of the mouth and, as he added, the restoration or replacement of missing oral structures), Boustany will perform a range of dental implant procedures at the center, including dentures, partials, overdentures, snap-on dentures, fixed detachable prosthetics, obturators, cosmetics, crowns, bridges, oral conscious sedation, IV sedation and full mouth reconstruction.
A specialty of the Revive Dental Implant Center is same-day dental implants.
"Crowns were usually used before more advanced implants were available," he said. "Originally, there was a long treatment time, with things to consider such as do you have enough bone for dental implants or do we have to pull a tooth and let it heal before we can put the implant in, or you'd have to wear something removable such as a flipper or a denture while everything held.
"Nowadays, you put somebody to sleep, take out the teeth, put in the implant and have it in their mouth that same day," said Boustany.
"It's a shorter treatment time where teeth can be done in a day and no longer six months or a year. That includes single teeth, multiple teeth or all of the teeth."
The Revive Dental Implant Center also offers, on site, computerized tomography (for CT scans), a surgical center and a laboratory.
Boustany was born and raised in Charleston. His father is a physician and his mother is a dental hygienist, which helped shape his career path following his graduation from Charleston Catholic High School.
Boustany earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at West Virginia University in 2004 and graduated from the WVU School of Dentistry four years later, followed by a three-year prosthodontic residency, where he earned a certificate of specialty training in prosthodontics and a Master of Science degree in Prosthodontics at WVU.
He joined Mile High Denture Centers in Denver in 2011. While there, he launched a nonprofit project called Renewing Smiles.
"The goal was to treat patients with congenital [dental] problems, not from neglect, people who were born with congenital defects," Boustany explained. "When they got later up in age, say, 20 or 30, the stuff that was kind of piecemealed together when they were young, needed done. The patient who inspired this was one I saw during my residency at WVU, and I saw more of that when I started practicing in Colorado.
"We had fundraisers," he said, "and implant companies would supply the stuff for the procedures, which I would do at no cost. The last patient in Colorado was the one I'd seen at WVU. She came out to Colorado and we did the work."
After spending nine years in Denver, Boustany returned to West Virginia last year, acquired the MacCorkle Avenue site and got married in December.
"I moved to Colorado because of its mountains, but I still had the mountains when I came back home," he said. "I love to ski and whitewater raft and I fly fish quite a bit. I had a calling to return to West Virginia, and I made the plunge. I made the investment in this building and started renovations about a year ago.
"I was supposed to start training on March 16. We got one day of training in and then had to shut down because of the COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainties. Right now, I'm trying to get the machine restarted and, like everybody else, get moving again."
Boustany maintains membership in the West Virginia Dental Association, American College of Prosthodontics, American Dental Association and several other professional organizations in his field.
For additional information or to schedule an appointment for a free consultation or other service, call 304-IMPLANT (467-5268) or visit the practice's website at www.revivedentalimplantcenters.com. At presstime, due to COVID-19 concerns, the practice is still accepting telephone calls and conducting virtual consultations; call the center for status updates. Boustany said calls for appointments will be accepted beginning May 11, as plans currently stand.