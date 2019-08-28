Diane Tarantini: So long…farewell

In 1976, Elton John sang, “‘Sorry’ seems to be the hardest word.”
Respectfully, I disagree. I believe “goodbye” is the most difficult thing to say.
As my life fills with new wordsmithing opportunities, something, as they say, has to give. Because if being a mother taught me anything, it taught me that when I’m overscheduled, I get stressed. And cranky. I don’t like being stressed and cranky.
That’s why not too long ago, I gave my awesome boss at Pulse, Bob Saunders, my four-week notice. Four, instead of two, because my husband, Tony, and I own a business, so we know how hard it can be to fill a position in two weeks.
My time at Pulse has been lovely. I appreciate the emails some of you sent over the past two years plus. Some asking for details, others thanking me for tackling a particular topic and a few taking me to task. Some of you I now consider friends: Jim Workman, Jim Lillibridge, Joe Wyatt and Cindy McKee, for instance.
If you have enjoyed my column here, you can continue to read my work over on my blog: dianetarantini.com. You can email me via the blog as well.
In addition, every month, I send out two email newsletters. One is general interest. One is for my foodie friends. Please send me an email if you’d like to sign up to receive either.
Finally, thank you so much for reading my work — one column or all of them. This spring when Jim and Gloria Lillibridge were in Morgantown, Tony and I met them for supper. I was tickled when they presented me with an envelope of dozens of my columns which they laminated.
Earlier this year, when I visited my friend, Karin Fuller, at her parents’ house in Charleston, she showed me her mother’s stash of my columns. I was amazed and touched!
All to say, I’m grateful for your readership and for the encouragement so many of you gave me during the last two years. I will miss you, for sure.
In closing, let me leave you with a blessing I wrote a few St. Patrick’s Days ago, in honor of the fact that I am one-quarter Irish.
May your tummy be always full.
Your heart as well.
I wish the same for your bank account.
That you would never be in want.
And most of all, your arms.
May there always be a loved one or three
Nearby to enclose in warm embrace.
I pray clarity of mind till your final hour
So you may daily grasp the depth of your blessing.
Best,
Diane Tarantini