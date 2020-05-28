Editorial: America deserves better from Washington

Politicians can be, and frequently are, many things despicable, but their resourcefulness is irrefutable, particularly in their capacity for using a crisis to make hay, or, rather, the byproduct of it from bovine consumers of the stuff. Witness the $3 trillion spending behemoth that waddled across a federal legislative stage worn rickety by previous pork.
This bill, touted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., purported to be a tonic, delivered in freshly minted vats, for the enduring economic ills of COVID-19. Only the deeply calloused, the speaker told us, would question its necessity, and those elected and gathered at the Capitol trough would do so only at their own peril.
“If you vote against this and all this funding for your state,” Pelosi warned her fellow Democrats, “then you have to go home and defend it. And if you can defend that no vote, then you’re a better politician than me.”
Asserting one’s vocational merits as a politician resembles ascribing culinary refinement to an Oscar Meyer wiener. Pelosi’s plea lacked sufficient appeal for 14 Democrats who voted against the 1,800-page relief package, but it nonetheless slid out of the House on May 15, approved by a 208-199 margin.
That shuffled the thing off to the Senate, with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., waiting to show it all the mercy accorded any other hog sent to the abattoir.
Vote? McConnell needed no stinking vote. So the bill sat while Pelosi took to Twitter, fuming like a president, accusing Senate Republicans of “political retribution.”
Americans discomfited by the twin banes of pandemic and economic collapse can be comforted knowing that, even amid the coronacalypse, the big wheels of politicization keep on turning. Pelosi refrained amid her foot-stomping from discussing details of the so-called stimulus, known as the HEROES Act because, heaven knows, every bill needs a saccharin acronym. Her message is the same as the hot dog vendor’s: Don’t worry about what’s inside. Just eat the damn thing.
But ingredients matter. The bill allocates $25 billion to the U.S. Postal Service. It includes help for the Census Bureau. Banking regulators would be required to report on access to financial services for minority- and female-owned cannabis businesses.
Under ordinary circumstances, one conceivably could affirm the merits of these provisions. But the circumstances are extraordinary. The pandemic’s sweep through the global economy already has ignited massive and unprecedented government intervention, starting with a $2 trillion stimulus that included loans for small business, checks for most taxpayers and predictable abuses.
Rapper and reality television star Maurice Fayne, aka Arkansas Mo, spent part of a $2 million loan on a Rolls Royce, Rolex watch and child support, according to the United Kingdom’s Daily Mail.
Such transgressions are inevitable when government is racing to pipe money into a teetering economy. Considering the alternative, the price might well have been worth paying. But perspective is in order. What the government already has done is unrivaled in U.S. history. The bank bailout of 2008, for example, cost $700 billion. The 2009 federal stimulus cost another $831 billion. Combined, that spending made up just three-fourths of the so-called CARES initiative.
More help might be needed. But that should follow the intentions of the first stimulus, applying money to direct need as result of the pandemic, rather than to partisan wish lists. Don’t take it from us. Take it from some of Pelosi’s fellow House Democrats:
“What I wanted to see in this package is sticking to the very specific emergency need that the country has,” Michigan’s Elissa Slotkin said.
South Carolina’s Joe Cunningham called it “Washington politics at its worst.”
Indeed. Pelosi and her pals crafted a package aimed at getting Republicans to follow the 1980s mantra of Nancy Reagan — just say no — and then dared them to do it. So they did. It was an example of routine craven politics when America needed what it has long lacked in Washington: leadership.
We hear often enough of President Donald Trump’s abundant deficiencies. But his opponents showed themselves no better with their oxymoronic HEROES Act.
All sides can and must do better.