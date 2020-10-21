Town of residence: South Charleston
Education: Masters (industrial labor relations and human resources), Bachelors (marketing), WVU
Occupation: Managing partner Building & Remodeling Warehouse, member of Skaff Family Limited (commercial developer)
What prompted you to run for reelection?
Over the last five years we have lost 57,516 people, that trend has to stop. I want this to be a destination state, not a departure state. I want to make it easier for West Virginians to stay in West Virginia. When searching for opportunity, I want people to turn to West Virginia. I don’t want people to be forced to travel outside our borders for a better education or a better job. If people want to stay close to their family and their roots, I want to work to help provide them that option. I will continue to strive to create opportunities to provide for a more educated and dedicated workforce.
I will continue to focus on education, creating jobs, providing for our seniors and veterans, and smart economic growth/development across the region. As Delegate I intend on listening to the concerns and insights of our small businesses as well as all our residents throughout Kanawha County to identify the critical issues and challenges facing each of us as we work together to recover from COVID-19.
What policies would you pursue to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
We must look at adult use cannabis for both medical and recreational use. We passed the infrastructure to allow medical use almost five years ago but current leadership continues to delay implementation. As all states move towards this new industry we could have been the first, but instead our lack of creativity and unwillingness to work together has delayed implementation.
We must also look at the jobs of tomorrow that excite our younger generation and create programs in the state that will not only educate them but also encourage them to stay in the state and create their future. Programs in computer science applications like coding and app development as well as fund programs for entrepreneurship and small business startups.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in West Virginia for a more successful future?
In order for West Virginia to be more successful, we must focus on increasing our peoples’ well being in a sustainable manner.
Technological advancements are at an all-time high, but social advancements are slow. We need to be more open-minded as a state, welcome an overall more diversified workplace. Perception of our people and our state is huge when companies are thinking of locating their businesses. We must all do our part to change the perception of the rest of the world has about the state we love. We must not only have a healthier workforce, but a drug free workforce. We must stop making headlines for being one of the worst states for opioid abuse. We must put West Virginians first.
As elected leaders we must do our part to help people succeed. Give them the tools, resources, and infrastructure to be successful so that they will not only feel good about themselves, but also make a difference in society. Let's help those recent college graduates get a job, let's help those nonviolent offenders get back on their feet, and let's help our seniors stay active and involved in their communities and maybe the constant flow of people out of our state will slow down.