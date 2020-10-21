Town of residence: Dunbar
Education: Attended Dunbar Sr. High, University of MD-College Park
Occupation: Self-Employed – Real estate management
What prompted you to run for office?
Having lived in the 35th District most of my life, I know that it runs the gamut. It includes a mix of both high and low wealth areas. That which is significantly developed, that which is under resourced and that which is exploited. The part of the county that’s consistently grown and seems to receive attention is the Southeastern end. We are talking development, land deals, infrastructure and road improvement, and small business investment. Resources flow to where our representatives dictate it goes.
If the totality of our district representation are folks who live in the same areas, have gone to the same schools, have the same circle of friends and influencers then we’ve created a centralized base of power in the county and other areas by nature are going to fall short. There has to be true shared governance that’s inclusive of the middle and western end of the county.
Governance that is inclusive of women and people of color, underserved communities, unincorporated areas and smaller cities. I am that representative and I’m running to be one who will work for all, advancing the entirety of Kanawha county in order to move the state forward.
What policies would you pursue to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
Policies that categorize broadband as a fourth utility are vitally important to diversifying our economy. This goes hand in hand with infrastructure and job growth in terms of the development phase but additionally, allows for small home-based businesses to compete in the global economy.
I am happy to support the Cannabis Normalization Act. West Virginia can gain a tremendous influx of dollars by building upon this industry. Not only does it generate revenue from direct sales of cannabis, and CBD related product development, but again it allows for the further development of small business. We will be left far behind if we don’t pull the trigger on this soon, however.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in West Virginia for a more successful future?
While West Virginia has some good pieces in place and folks that advance a positive direction for the state, there’s lots of room for improvement.
Fundamentally there needs to be a reinvestment in the people of West Virginia in a way that supports us, cares for us, progresses the state and elevates our quality of life.
This reinvestment would look like a commitment to education as a way to lift folks out of poverty and prepare young people to meet their career goals and successfully navigate the challenges of life.
A commitment to healthcare that addresses adverse childhood experiences and mental health needs to prevent addiction, and which ensures access to safe, affordable and quality care.
A commitment to diversity in a way that welcomes new folks to a state with a declining population, and who not only can contribute to our economic diversity but also add to the cultural fabric of the state.