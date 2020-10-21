Town of residence: South Charleston
Education: West Virginia University— Bachelor’s of Arts: political science, communications, public relations
Occupation: Entrepreneur
What prompted you to run for office?
I realized I had to get involved during the Kanawha County water crisis. I had a week old baby the day the spill was realized. After learning that the spill happened due to rollbacks in regulations to save money for the corporations, at the expense of hundreds of thousands of West Virginians, that started my hands-on advocacy in public policy. I started advocating for clean water and holding corporations accountable for their actions and have been doing so ever since. I decided to run for office because I want to be able to ask questions in committee hearings, and to make change. We currently have so many elected officials who vote either to safely keep their seat, or to appease those writing them campaign checks for votes. I want to vote for what is right for the future of West Virginia and our people.
What policies would you pursue to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
We must try a new approach, with fiscal stability. When the coal industry started declining, we shifted the subsidies to the natural gas industry — another industry with largely out of state exploitative owners that have little regard for our state and her people. It’s caused us to lose focus on developing other industries.
Simple, free ways to pursue diversity include passing the fairness act to protect communities and increasing access to renewable energy, both being the first and second things large corporations look for when relocating. We must expand vital infrastructure needs, including broadband and access to affordable childcare. Lastly, we need an able, educated workforce. We can’t bring in new businesses without available employees.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in West Virginia for a more successful future?
The most fundamental notion West Virginia needs to ensure a successful future is the willingness to change. Our state has been unwilling to learn what else is out there, thinking of we just pass one more tax credit or bailout, all will be well. Our leaders, on both sides of the aisle have given away our natural resources for pennies on the dollar, and when they dried up or the global market changed, the companies moved on. Our problems run deep and wide and our people have felt undervalued for a century, left to the ebbs and flows. We are an ostracized, untrusting people, all for fair reason, but we must be willing to try something new. We must invest in the people and raise the quality of life for West Virginians, we can’t do anything without our basic needs being met.