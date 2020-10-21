Occupation: Commercial banker
What prompted you to run for reelection?
Our declining economy, opioid epidemic, failing public education system and numerous other systemic issues prompted me to take action. Although, running for office wasn’t the initial action I considered. I was considering moving to another state to provide my children more opportunities to succeed. I knew they could receive a better education elsewhere. I knew they would have less barriers success in other areas of the country. I knew I would have more opportunities elsewhere. But, the thought of not being a West Virginian hurts, literally physically hurts. When I considered raising my children and them not experiencing all the things I love about West Virginia, like hiking these mountains and rafting the New River, I knew I West Virginia was home and we were staying. However, the issues that made me want to move weren’t getting any better. I realized moving was taking the easy way out and remembered that Appalachians have always had to work a little harder to overcome challenges that the rest of the world will never understand.
What policies would you pursue to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
The fact that there is not one silver bullet to undo West Virginia’s narrowly-focused economy cannot be stated enough. However, this past legislative session offered a good start with the MOJO Act. I supported this legislation because it supported our everyday West Virginians with good jobs, opened up new markets in the state and provided a future worth pursuing for young West Virginians. We will diversify, grow and stabilize our economy by focusing resources on education, infrastructure, and open minds.
Furthermore, successfully diversifying our economy for all West Virginians will include not leaving areas of our state behind. We will rise or fail together. More detailed and community-tailored actions will need to be taken to empower communities that have been economically hurt by industries that are no longer providing the same opportunities for our people and state as there once were.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in West Virginia for a more successful future?
It’s time to start watering our own grass, as my grandmother would say. If we don’t start working together despite our differences, we are going to continue on this path of self-destruction. For years our politicians have acted in the best interest of special interest groups and not the best interest the regular West Virginian. The most fundamental change that we need to be successful, is to elect leaders who can relate and understand the real issues. Together we can become the best state in the country, but we can’t do it as long as we are divided.