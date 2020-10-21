Town of residence: Charleston
Education: J.D., Ohio Northern University; M. P. A., Virginia Tech, B.A., West Virginia Wesleyan
Occupation: Lawyer
What prompted you to run for office?
I want to create an environment in which my children, if they choose, can stay in West Virginia and have a good job.
What policies would you pursue to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
We need to focus on creating the best possible environment for jobs. Capital flows where profit is the easiest. We can create this environment with lower taxes and getting rid of needless regulations. We also need to have an education system that is more closely aligned with the needs of job creators in West Virginia. This will result in more job creation and jobs with higher wages.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in West Virginia for a more successful future?
We need to change how we treat job creators. Too often in the past West Virginia has not been as business-friendly as we could be. We need to focus on policies that promote job economic growth. This means getting rid of government red tape and freeing businesses and entrepreneurs to grow and expand.