Town of residence: Charleston
Occupation: Retired meteorologist
Education: Mississippi State University, bachelor’s degree
What prompted your run for office?
As a 38 year veteran of TV meteorology, I always felt that my job was not dealing as much in news as it was public service. I used the latest supercomputer technology to let people know in advance of the basic forecast for tomorrow and what to wear to work and school to warning of impending severe weather like tornadoes and flash flooding. Today I believe that having leadership along with a strong science background is more important than ever in government, especially with continuing crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. My platform is centered on economic diversification that can be developed through a greater emphasis on STEM disciplines at every level of our education system. I intend to focus on every aspect that will make West Virginia a better state for our working families beginning with enhanced education for our children in the sciences.
What policies would you pursue to diversify the economy?
It is imperative to start right now if we are to improve the lifestyle of our working families and stop the exodus of our young people looking for better jobs. West Virginia has multiple competitive advantages that can be leveraged for industrial recruitment efforts, but we need to start with supporting the operations that are already here.
Marketing the state to new businesses and industries to relocate to our state is an ongoing effort, but existing businesses already know and enjoy our high quality of life and low cost of living, so helping them be more successful can be just as much of a priority. Our central geographical location and access to seven major cities within three to four hours by interstate along with robust rail and river transportation provides the infrastructure that goes along with our excellent available workforce for the manufacturing sector. Just as important is statewide access to broadband internet through high-capacity fiber optic lines and the very important last mile to our homes and businesses to develop our workforce educated in the STEM disciplines.
What is the most fundamental change needed to be made in West Virginia for a successful future?
The most fundamental change for West Virginia and a successful future is economic diversification as it will provide more good paying jobs that will offer working families a place to stay instead of leaving in order to find employment that pays a livable wage. Helping existing businesses and expanding our marketing plans to new businesses and industries must include an emphasis on the aforementioned improvements in our education system along with access to expanded broadband internet. Doing everything we can to lower healthcare costs will put more money into the pockets of the people which will go a long way towards driving the economy to new heights.