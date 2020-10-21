Town of residence: South Charleston
Education: '96 Graduate South Charleston High School
Occupation: Owner of Faith Electrical Services LLC
What prompted you to run for office?
What prompted me to run for office is looking at my two sons, ages 11 and 8 and wondering what kind of future the state of West Virginia has in store for them. With a dwindling population and lack of quality jobs, I don't know if we'll have what it takes to keep our children and grandchildren from moving out of state to find better opportunities.
What policies would you pursue to diversify the state's economy?
Policies I would pursue to diversify the economy would be to put more emphasis on and be a part of bringing better paying, career building jobs to the state. I would focus on manufacturing, technology and jobs in the medical field. I also believe college is not for everyone, as in my case I picked up a trade out of high school and as of now have 27 years invested in the electrical field, 14 years of owning my own business. I would like make trade schools more available and training for young people who do not want to attend college.
What is the most fundamental change that must take place for a successful future in West Virginia?
Jobs. We need good paying, career oriented jobs in the state. We need to find companies who are wanting to relocate or expand and show them what West Vrrginia has to offer, work out the details, and get them here. I look forward to being able to help the people of West Virginia making this state and my district what I know it is capable of being.