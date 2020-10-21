Town of Residence: Cross Lanes
Education: Bachelor of Science in biology/education
Occupation: Teacher
What prompted you to run for office?
Throughout my 25 years of experiences as a teacher in Kanawha County, I’ve watched the trends in my students, with their families, and with society in general. Some are “in the system.” Others are couch-surfing or being raised by one or both of their grandparents. We have over 7,000 children “in the system.” Our foster care system is overrun, and needs are expanding. Grand-families are the majority of our families here in Kanawha County. We must do better to provide a solid foundation for the next generation, and we must retain them once they’ve grown and left our public systems. WV is hemorrhaging when it comes to our population of young professionals and hard workers, who simply want the opportunities to succeed while they stay close to family and the places they’ve always called home.
What policies would you pursue to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
West Virginia could be more welcoming to new industries and businesses by offering tax incentives to those who pledge their devotion and loyalty to our home-grown workforce. Our coal miners and other hard workers are ready and willing to prove why our citizenry is considered one of the hardest working people in the United States. They deserve to be paid what they’re worth, as well. I hope to repeal, or at least scale back, right-to-work laws, which is a nice brand that is quite incomplete in its description: “right-to-work-for-less-pay” and “right-to-work-in-unsafe-conditions.” We also need to reinstate prevailing wage and invite into our state more skilled labor that won’t give a low-ball bid for a big job. This state needs infrastructure, and creating a solid foundation for industry is essential to inviting in more industry. We won’t get the job done by simply choosing the lowest bidder. The road to prosperity can’t be paved with substandard materials or by substandard out-of-state contractors. Let our hard-working West Virginians take care of their own and help this state prepare for prosperity with their high-quality, long-lasting structures made by highly skilled labor.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in West Virginia for a more successful future?
Besides getting through all of the crises? The pandemic? The opioid crisis? The foster care crisis? OK. I’m not an alarmist, but we have a lot of fires to put out before we can think about building anew. One of the best things we can do to help us mitigate all of these crises, as well as progress toward more prosperity, is to increase our revenue by legalizing marijuana and bolstering our tourism businesses, diversify our economy by actually creating a road to prosperity with proper, solid infrastructure rather than just using it as a campaign slogan, treating broadband and viable internet access as a utility that must be accessible throughout our state, yes, even down yonder. The 21st Century is already 20 years deep; we need to play a little catch-up, but I’m certain we can do it together.