Education: Masters degree, Marshall University
Occupation: Business owner/developer
What prompted you to run for office?
I have two decades experience in community development. I envision good things and make them happen. My success at the local level has inspired me to take my skills to the state Capitol where I plan to help all of West Virginia grow economically.
What policies would you pursue to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
I have developed a much needed 10-year vision and implementation plan for the state of West Virginia or "VIP 10".
I’m presently working on building a unified consensus of support for the plan that can be used to gage legislation that moves it forward. VIP 10 addresses the needs and strengths of every region of our great state. It can put us on a unified path to be the best state on the East Coast in a few years.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in West Virginia for a more successful future?
Aggressive goals and a plan to get there. As I stated with my VIP 10 plan, we must have a definitive vision of what we want to be in 10 years and begin taking the steps to reach that goal now. When people have a common vision to work towards, they unify and grow in strength. Things get done.
I see West Virginia as a Colorado of the East Coast if you will. I see us as a place that young people, families and new businesses will want to locate here for the quality of life we have.