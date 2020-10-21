Town of residence: Charleston
Education: University of Kentucky
Occupation: Medical sales representative/ Active Medical, LLC
What prompted you to run for office?
I was born and raised in Saint Albans. My wife, Jessica Wheeler, was born and raised in Charleston. Growing up in Kanawha County you are raised with values and traditions to respect everyone, and you're instilled with a work ethic to help yourself and others. This community is our home and we have bought our forever home on the West Side of Charleston.
That being so, my wife and I discussed how important it is to be involved in our community to build a great place to live for all so our children have a safe, warm place to live in the future. As County Commissioner, I will work everyday to represent the citizens of Kanawha County and promote our resources to bring new, good-paying jobs to the area. I want to build relationships with everyone in the county to bring everyone, regardless of party affiliation, to work together. I understand Rome wasn’t built in a day; however, it is imperative that we start now for future generations.
What would you say is the most important issue facing the Kanawha County Commission, and how would you address it?
First, I believe that the Commission has done an excellent job representing its citizens and facing new challenges head on. If elected, I would work with the other commissioners to continue the work they have done including, but not limited to, the sports complex in Dunbar.
The challenge in continuing these projects is working to bring new and better paying jobs. Doing so will increase our population and attraction to our area. On day one, I will work to start relationships with not just municipality and community leaders, but also with current business owners, developers and real estate firms to discuss what incentives would help bring more jobs to our area and how the Commission can assist.