Town of residence: Charleston
Education: BA, University of Charleston; MA, Marshall University; JD, The University of the District of Columbia
Occupation: Attorney, Managing Member of Mark A. Hunt & Associates, PLLC
What prompted you to run for office?
I'm running for the Kanawha County Commission with the intention of continuing my devotion to public service. Having served in the state legislature and on various boards and committees, I enjoy working with and helping people in whatever way I can.
The County Commission is the local government unit closest to the people -- particularly in unincorporated areas. The responsibility of assuring residents of the best services possible with available tax dollars appeals to me and I view it as a challenge.
I have always held office with an "open door" policy. Citizens are welcome not only to stop in, but to call or write to me with their problems and concerns.
It may sound like a cliché, but I truly want Kanawha County to shine and for our citizens to be proud to call our county home.
I believe the current Commission is doing a great job for our people. My presence in the group will add just one new voice advocating for Kanawha County.
What would you say is the most important issue facing the Kanawha County Commission, and how would you address it?
Not by the choice of anyone, the health and safety of our residents has become the number one issue we face today.
Nobody invited the deadly COVID-19 virus to visit us, but it quickly became a worldwide pandemic.
As a County Commissioner, I will join my fellow commissioners in consulting with and following the advice and leadership of our county health department. Those dedicated staff members are by far the best qualified to help us protect the lives of our people.
No effort can be ignored that might lead to the conquest of this killer. Protective face masks, social distancing and all other health officials' recommendations have been implemented by the Commission.
We must dutifully follow those recommendations and spare as many precious lives as possible.
Health concerns must, of course, be balanced with the need to maintain a robust economy. I believe that balance has been maintained up until now and I pledge my support for careful decision-making in the future.
Once we have survived COVID, which we will, we can place our focus on economic and community development. I believe there are great opportunities in that area where I can be helpful.