Town of residence: Charleston
Education: B.S. in Criminal Justice, many Master’s Level hours,
Occupation: Retired captain, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office; Polygraph examiner 22 years of experience; small business owner of 19 years
What prompted you to run for office?
My family has been serving citizens of West Virginia in the law enforcement profession since the 1940s, carrying on four generations.
A large number of current and retired deputies persuaded me to become their next sheriff. They know the potential their agency has, and they feel new, energetic and experienced leadership is the answer.
I have vast training and experience in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive weapons of mass destruction, expert status in sexual assault/abuse investigations, sexual predator identification and instructor certifications in interviewing and interrogation from homeland security.
What would you say is the most important issue facing the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, and how would you address it?
Loss of public trust. We rely on citizens to be our eyes and ears to report crime and suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and to provide with information to assist in solving crimes. Right now, both adults and children are afraid because they don’t know a deputy well enough to provide the information. They fear retaliation by the suspect(s).
Children must feel safe in reporting sexual abuse, as they know the predator and often, that predator instills fear in them to prevent reporting. Being an expert in sexual abuse/assault investigations, I will teach deputies to remove more predators from the streets and decrease the number of innocent victims.
Most all modern police agencies have a community policing division. A community policing program can help reduce all crime, anywhere from a 4% to 40% decrease. That is bang for the taxpayer buck.
The Community Policing Division will work with the community in a non-emergency setting to handle the ongoing problems they see every day.
How can the sheriff's office improve its relationship with the community it serves?
Bring back a multifaceted and vibrant community policing division to restore public trust and rapport that has eroded due to lack of such a division.
I will establish a Faith Based Sheriff’s Advisory Council with ministers/leaders from around Kanawha County, including current and retired deputies as well as other law enforcement.
We need a LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) program for breaking the addiction cycle. This program costs taxpayers nothing to implement, would save thousands in court and jail costs, and has a 74% success rate. Otherwise, it's like a dog chasing its tail.
We need children's programs to prevent drug abuse, provide resistance education, social media safety, anti-bullying, decision making, school safety, and sexual predator identification
We need to make our neighborhoods safe by creating a Reserve Auxiliary Deputy Unit to place more eyes and ears in the neighborhoods
I'll also improve deputy training to facilitate improved success in solving crimes.