Town of residence: Charleston
Education: Bachelors and Masters, West Virginia University
Occupation: Real Estate Broker/Appraiser, Auctioneer
What prompted you to run for state senate?
I’ve spent my entire life in Kanawha County and have found it a great place to grow up and now raise my family. However, we continue to face the same problems over and over with no resolution.
When I decided to run for the House of Delegates a few years ago, it was because I knew we had to stop just talking about these issues and tackle them head on instead. The 17th Senatorial District has been well represented by Sen. Corey Palumbo and with his decision to not run in 2020, I knew those of us that were willing to do the work necessary to move West Virginia forward had to step up to this position.
What policies would you pursue to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
In the past we have concentrated on bringing large corporations to West Virginia, which, when successful, is a great contribution to the state’s economy. However, I believe we need to help our economy’s growth using many other methods. The most prominent of these methods is investing in educating our workforce. These investments can take many forms, such as our Community and Technical Colleges, our Career and Technical Schools and new programs for our younger students to introduce them to skilled trades. The philosophy behind this investment being we will attract companies looking for a drug free, skilled workforce and create home-grown entrepreneurs.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in West Virginia for a more successful future?
Improvement in Broadband Internet is the most fundamental change that West Virginia needs to have a more successful future. Improvements in internet infrastructure have allowed business and educational opportunities to become available to our residents worldwide. If we allow our communities to remain unconnected we put our entrepreneurs and students at a disadvantage. With appropriate connectivity our state can compete with anywhere in the country, without it we will continue to lag behind.