Town of Residence: Charleston
Education: BS Accounting and Business Administration Venture Capital Institute and Leadership, Washington & Lee University
Occupation: Financial management and consulting
What prompted you to run for state senate?
Great strides have been made the last six years to move West Virginia forward, but the job is not complete. My 30-plus years in the financial industry, my six years in House Leadership, including four years as House Finance Chair, and being married 36 years provide the experience, leadership and integrity to listen, learn and work with others on solutions to help stop our population loss, diversify our economy, attract our youth and entrepreneurs, and continue to address our substance abuse issue. My interest in the Senate is to continue serving the citizens of Kanawha County and West Virginia as I have in the House of Delegates.
What policies would you pursue to diversify WV’s economy?
Continue the proven base building of the last six years of providing solid k-12 and post secondary education, expanding our workforce training for our youth and those needing retraining, providing a steady and known regulatory structure, creating additional sources of investment capital for our small business and entrepreneurs, and continue to reduce/eliminate our tax burden.
We must expedite the buildout of our broadband infrastructure to both increase access and improve speeds. Continuing to make West Virginia competitive by providing necessary incentives for growth and expansion. We have a grand opportunity due to COVID-19 to promote the low cost benefits of West Virginia, our broad and dedicated workforce, the outdoor beauty and distancing, and our geographic location. I initially began a banking career in Richmond, Virginia, but returned home because of the many available opportunities in the 1990s. I understand what it takes and am bringing those experiences, understanding and willingness to the table.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in WV for a more successful future?
Working together. The current national environment makes me sick. Let’s return to the days of doing things that are right and benefit many. Unfortunately, many fight over issues that ultimately benefit one side versus the other. Instead, let’s look at issues and provide something to benefit us all. We need leaders and public servants committed to this philosophy and not beholden to special interests of failed historical policies. Politically one way to accomplish this is term limits, which I support and have sponsored legislation to implement.