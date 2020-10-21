Town of residence: Red House
Education: Graduate of Poca High School, attended West Virginia State University
Occupation: President and owner of Cornerstone Interiors; Partner, BBL Carlton; co-owner Four Points by Sheraton Charleston
What prompted you to run for reelection?
When I ran four years ago, it was due to my deep concern about the direction of our state. That has not changed. Special interests have come to rule our state Capitol. Compromise is a neglected skill. If we look at the division of recent legislative sessions, we understand that things are not going well in West Virginia. When elected officials refuse to listen or compromise, no good can possibly come for our people.
Since elected, I have been willing to work with everyone, listen respectfully and help make decisions to shape a better future for West Virginia that lifts everyone.
What policies would you pursue to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
Investment in infrastructure, structural and digital, is important to growth. With the passage of my bill, Senate Bill 153, the Water Development Authority can use the Infrastructure Fund to provide additional grants, rather than loans, for water.
We passed SB 589, which allows the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council to direct the Water Development Authority to make loans or grants to address critical needs in water and sewer. It allows extensions to add customers if the project cost is less than $1,000,000.
House Bill 203 provides tax credits to rehabilitate historical buildings in our down towns.
Employers often have a difficult time finding reliable employees who can consistently pass drug screening. We added funding for private sector treatment centers and drug court programs.
Our biggest potential for growth in the Kanawha Valley is to support the economic engines of West Virginia State University, Marshall University and BridgeValley Community and Technical College. Let’s put them to work leading the effort diversify and rebuild our southern West Virginia economy.
Affordable access to higher education and technical training in primary and secondary education will help fill the jobs of the future. I offered legislation to expand technical education into middle schools.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in West Virginia for a more successful future?
In 2019, for the eighth year in a row, West Virginia lost population. We have a beautiful state and creative people, but each time a young person leaves, or a family moves, that is a blow to our economy. For 24 years I have paid good wages with benefits in my business. It helps us all to have stable families or thriving singles established in our communities. We employ a forward planning model for our businesses. Cities that have adjusted as regional economies shift have learned to adapt polices that share this entrepreneurial spirit.
We must have a clear view of what do we do well and how can we build on those strengths. In the Senate, I have championed infrastructure, technical education, workforce development and redeveloping our historic downtowns. Using our regional education institutions will be the anchor of rebuilding an economy that allows people stay in or return to West Virginia.