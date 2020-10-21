Town of residence: Charles Town
Education: Dartmouth College
Occupation: Congressman
What prompted you to run for reelection?
I’m running for reelection to preserve our West Virginia values and way of life. This includes protecting unborn babies, preserving our Second Amendment rights and rebuilding our economy. I will continue to vote to lower taxes, reduce government regulations and to provide affordable healthcare. I am also focused on combatting the opioid epidemic here in West Virginia and nationwide.
I am proud to work with President Trump to Make America Great Again. I love our Mountain state, and I love our country. I’ve fought for West Virginia in Congress for almost six years now, and I can honestly say that I could not be more proud of our dedicated and patriotic Mountaineers. I’d be honored to have your vote again so I can continue to create West Virginia jobs, grow our economy and defend our God-given freedoms.
What policies have you/would you pursue to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
I’m focused on improving West Virginia’s infrastructure. I’m proud to have helped secure funds to build, expand and improve Corridor H, and I’m continuing to fight for these funds in Congress. This highway will bring business and commercial development into the Mountain State. I’ve been a strong supporter of the Yeager Airport in Charleston, which will help grow and diversify our economy. Recently, I was able to provide more funding for the Lens Creek sewer line extension project to move into construction phase. This will help grow our economy and create jobs by laying the foundation for business development and investment.
I was proud to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with President Trump. Under this legislation, Opportunity Zones were created in low income communities to incentivize businesses to grow and prosper. I recently sent a letter to President Trump urging him to relocate federal agencies to Opportunity Zones in the Mountain State, including in Charleston. With our proximity to Washington D.C. and Dulles International Airport, our robust tourism industry and hardworking residents, this is an ideal location for a number of government agencies.
How would you rate the state and national response to the COVID-19 crisis? What would you do differently?
The coronavirus outbreak was an unprecedented moment in America, and the federal response was very good. Through the public-private partnership, President Trump led a united response not seen since WWII. In the future, we should have medical supplies stockpiled in America and be better prepared to produce medicines in America.
I voted to pass the CARES Act, which provided relief to small businesses as well as funds for increased research, treatment and testing. The Paycheck Protection Program issued over 18,000 loans to small businesses in West Virginia to keep employees on payroll. Many of my constituents have contacted me to say “thank you” for keeping their small businesses viable during this difficult time.
As a member of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, I’ve been focused on our strong economic recovery and being a watchdog for rural community banks.
Reducing burdensome regulations on businesses and getting Americans back to work is key to bringing back our strong economy.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in West Virginia for a more successful future?
We need to work to ensure all West Virginians have access to broadband services. Not only is this important for our small businesses, but it’s also critical for an expanding telehealth industry. With many students taking courses online due to COVID-19, reliable internet services are essential to continued education. Widespread internet access will incentivize commercial development and investment. This will create jobs in areas that today do not have the broadband services required for business growth.
In Congress, I’m working to expand broadband internet access. That’s why I’m proud to cosponsor the Broadband Data Improvement Act, which would improve the quality of broadband data in West Virginia. I also wrote a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman requesting that the FCC and the Universal Service Fund continue to work to deliver improved broadband to rural communities. I’ve helped secure millions of dollars in grants from federal agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture and the Appalachian Regional Commission, to expand broadband in West Virginia. There is more work to do to improve access to broadband services here in our great Mountain State, and I will continue to pursue this important work should I win your vote this November.