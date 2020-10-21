Town of residence: Charleston
Education: Undergraduate and master's in physics (Princeton, Cambridge)
Occupation: Energy analyst
What prompted you to run for office?
I decided to run because West Virginians are hurting. Our healthcare system is broken, public education is underfunded, and we lack basic infrastructure. For too long, politicians in D.C. have been paying more attention to wealthy special interests than to ordinary West Virginians. Especially as our nation’s economy transitions away from fossil fuels, we need leadership working to diversify our economy and bring in federal resources. We are owed a debt for the coal and gas that powered our nation for so long, while our wealth flowed out of state. We can make sure that workers and communities are not left behind as our economy changes.
For the last decade, I have been working on behalf of West Virginians. I have testified to our Public Service Commission on behalf of consumer groups, defending West Virginia electricity customers against corporate bailouts for utility monopolies. I also co-founded Advocates for a Safe Water System after the 2014 Freedom Industries spill to fight for safe drinking water in the Kanawha Valley. I am not taking corporate money in my campaign because I want to go to D.C. and fight for an economy that works for all of us, not just a wealthy few.
What policies would you pursue to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
In order to bring new businesses and expand on our existing strengths, we must improve our infrastructure. In particular, that means federal funding for broadband internet, as well as safe drinking water and sewer infrastructure. Without reliable internet, we are missing opportunities in healthcare, education, tourism and small business development. We also need to bring in billions of dollars for environmental reclamation work, including reclaiming old mines and abandoned gas wells. Passing the RECLAIM Act would unlock $1 billion in federal investment to put abandoned mine lands back to use. Infrastructure investment and environmental reclamation work will create jobs in communities that have been most impacted by the decline of fossil fuels, and I will support policies that require these to be union jobs that hire local workers.
We have potential to expand tourism, agriculture and clean energy manufacturing in West Virginia. In order to support local agriculture, for example, I support reforming federal agricultural subsidies to support small-scale, family growers rather than corporate agri-business. This could include expanding farm-to-school programs and expanding access to credit for new farmers. I will also support efforts to bring agricultural processing to West Virginia to keep more of our food dollars in West Virginia.
How would you rate the state and national response to the COVID-19 crisis? What would you do differently?
The federal government has done a poor job of responding to the public health crisis and the economic fallout. We know that the economy will not recover until the virus is under control and people feel safe resuming their usual habits. Millions of Americans face food insecurity and have difficulty paying rent, and the trends have been worsening with the expiration of benefits in July. The federal government should not have set an arbitrary deadline for economic relief benefits to expire, and future relief packages should be tied to a date when the virus is brought under control or a vaccine has been widely distributed. I support monthly economic relief checks until the pandemic is brought under control.
Going forward, we need to better fund our public health infrastructure. The Center for Disease Control’s budget has been cut by 10% over the last decade, leading to budget cuts and staffing shortages at the state and local level as well. I support restoring CDC funding and filling staffing vacancies so that our country can invest more in disease prevention and emergency preparedness, an investment which pays huge dividends in avoided healthcare costs.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in West Virginia for a more successful future?
The most fundamental change we need is to reform our campaign finance system and stop electing politicians who are beholden to corporate interests. We have failed to make progress on so many urgent challenges -– including guaranteeing affordable healthcare for all, bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, supporting our small farmers, and addressing the climate crisis -– because of wealthy interests who fund political campaigns of both parties and then literally write the rules to continue to benefit themselves and their corporate profits, at our expense.