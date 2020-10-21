Town of residence: Charleston
Education: B.S. Duke, Masters of Education, University of Virginia
Occupation: U.S. Senator
What prompted you to run for reelection?
It has been the honor of my life to represent the people of West Virginia in the U.S. Senate. Over the last five years, I have traveled the state and listened to West Virginians. I have taken their concerns and needs to Washington where I have been able to increase funding for transportation projects, double West Virginians' share of federal funding to combat opioid addiction and secure critical resources to help us deal with the health and economic challenges of COVID. I have also worked with others to pass legislation that increases research funding to combat childhood cancer and Alzheimer’s as well as provide more support for caregivers. I believe my voice is a powerful voice to help the people of West Virginia, and I ask West Virginians to send me back.
What policies would you pursue to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
Prior to the economic setbacks from COVID, West Virginia’s economy was growing at a record rate due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as well as rolling back of regulations. These efforts led to a record number of West Virginians working, low unemployment rates and increasing wages. I am a strong proponent of Opportunity Zones that are part of the tax cuts legislation to provide incentives to help bring private investment into distressed areas.
To deal with the economic hardships of COVID, I supported the CARES Act that provided economic relief to families and established the Paycheck Protection Program to help our small business employees continue to receive their paychecks. I also helped pass legislation to promote STEM opportunities for young girls. I am working on legislation to move overseas PPE manufacturing back to the United States.
How would you rate the state and national response to the COVID-19 crisis? What would you do differently?
There was no way for our state or nation to be fully prepared for a public health crisis like COVID-19. President Trump was right to institute an early ban on travel from China and shut down our nation earlier this year. Congress acted quickly to pass the CARES Act that provided money for families, support for small businesses, critical funding for frontline workers and support for more testing.
Going forward, we need to increase our testing availability and support the efforts to quickly develop an effective vaccine. West Virginians have learned new ways to stay safe including social distancing and wearing a mask. We have had success and setbacks as we balance the need to reopen our economy and schools with keeping people safe and slowing the spread of the virus. We need to remain vigilant in monitoring the spread of the virus and adjust our efforts as circumstances warrant. I remain committed to doing all I can to pass another stimulus bill that responsibly meets the needs of West Virginians.
What is the most fundamental change that needs to be made in West Virginia for a more successful future?
When I came to the U.S. Senate I realized the lack of access to high-speed broadband was holding us back. Our cities, our towns and our homes did not have internet access. This is why I launched Capito Connect to connect West Virginians with each other and the world. COVID has taught us that broadband is not just important to our state’s future -- it is essential. We need it for telehealth, remote work and online learning. Over the last five plus years we have made a lot of progress. I passed legislation that enables us to have accurate mapping and secured federal funding from the FCC and USDA for expansion and telemedicine. I also worked with Facebook and others to secure private funding for broadband development. We have a lot more work to do, and I look forward to working with West Virginians to unite our communities and build a stronger West Virginia.