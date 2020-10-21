Home county: Kanawha
What changes in current election laws would you recommend to make voting safer and more accessible?
I would implement automatic voter registration. It was passed by republicans and democrats four years ago and still has not been implemented by the current secretary of state. It’s long past due because it brings more efficiency and breaks down barriers. I’d also explore ranked choice voting and risk limiting audits.
What changes need to be made in the way that campaign donor identities and campaign expenditures are made to the public?
There is too much money in campaigns. Campaign contribution limits should not have been raised in West Virginia. We need to have a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United and take dark money out of politics.
What would be your priorities for the secretary of state’s office to accomplish in the next four years?
I will take a transaction fee off of businesses that the current secretary of state placed on them. I’ll restore an online chat to make it easier for customers to connect with the secretary of state office. I have a record of being an innovator and I will continue to make it easier to do business and vote in West Virginia.
What experience, training or education do you have that would make you an effective secretary of state?
I’m the most qualified and effective secretary of state because I have eight years experience and additional work as a national voting rights expert. I have a record of bringing technology and innovation. I will be brave so West Virginia can be bold. It will take courage, vision and cooperation. I know we can do this West Virginia. I believe in you.