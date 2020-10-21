Town of Residence: Cross Lanes
Education: 1972 graduate of West Virginia University
Occupation: State Treasurer
What prompted you to run for reelection?
I love my job and I love what I am doing. We are constantly upgrading technology in the office and improving upon the many programs that we administer. For example, we just introduced a new website for Unclaimed Property that makes it easier for people to search for property that belongs to them. We have returned over 70% of unclaimed property that we have received and that is the best rate in the nation. We are working closely with the Governor’s Office on a new initiative to bring broadband services to rural West Virginia. This is critical for local education systems and small businesses to compete in the 21st century economy.
For many, the treasurer's office is not front and center in the political arena. What should voters know about why it matters?
I think most people in the state know many of the programs that we manage, but they may not know that the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office is in charge of them. I think people know we are the bank of state government, but they might not know we manage $18 billion of the state’s money. We’ve modernized the office and brought in expert money managers. I am proud to say that in the 24 years that I have served as Treasurer we haven’t lost one penny of the state’s money.
I am sure if you talk to people around the state, they know of our successful Unclaimed Property program. They may not know that we have returned $230 million dollars in Unclaimed Property to the people of West Virginia.
Many parents and grandparents have heard of the Smart529 College Saving Program. Smart529 is a $2.7 billion program that helps parent and grandparents pay for their child’s education after high school.
Our 457 Retirement program allows state, county and municipal employees save more for their retirement.
What would you count as some of your successes as treasurer? What achievements are you still pursuing?
We have had many successes, especially from our anchor programs: Unclaimed Property, Smart529 College Savings Program and the 457 Retirement Plus Program. But, the most important aspect of our job is managing the state’s money -- $18 billion -– and I am proud to say we haven’t lost a penny of the state’s money on my watch and our bond rating is the best it’s ever been.
I believe that the new challenge before the state is making sure that everyone in the state has access to broadband service. That’s why I was happy to join Governor Justice recently to announce a new broadband initiative. I’m from rural West Virginia -– Boone County -– and right now there is a great divide of those who have access to broadband and those who don’t. This is a big issue for rural counties, especially during this pandemic when most of our teaching options are only on-line. In addition, it’s a challenge for our small business community who have lost walk-in business and must depend on the availability of broadband to reach their customer base.