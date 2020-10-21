Town of residence: Harpers Ferry
Education: Undergraduate degree in government and international politics from George Mason University in Virginia. Master’s degree in strategic security studies from the National Defense University at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Director, Textron Inc.
What prompted you to run for treasurer?
In my time in the Legislature there was one constitutional officer who was never in the building and who I had never met –- State Treasurer John Perdue. During the debates over medical cannabis in 2017 and 2018 and the banking issue, he was completely absent. I worked tirelessly and drafted legislation to fix the banking issue in 2018 with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to have it scuttled on the last night of session with a letter from Treasurer Perdue. Treasurer Perdue had well over a year to make any reservations known but was completely absent from the conversation. This led to the prolonged delay of the medical cannabis program in the state and the frustration of people across the state. Advocates for cancer patients had met with me multiple times during these debates and to have this program delayed this long unacceptable. to be more on the preservation of the status quo rather than change. Our people deserve better.
For many, the treasurer's office is not front-and-center in the political arena. What should voters know about why it matters?
There has been a stagnation of innovation and new ideas in the office, most of this owed the fact that to one person has been running the office for the last 24 years.
This is an office that is often overlooked by the average West Virginian but has great potential to bolster our working class and economy. I would do this with my Jump Start Savings Plan that would allow individuals graduating from vocation or trade schools to start savings accounts to purchase tools, equipment, licenses, or certifications. The current 529 only allows individuals to buy tools that are part of their classroom instruction. The Jump Start Savings Plan in contrast, is to save for after school –- to jump start their career. This would benefit the entrepreneur and the individuals in unions. We would be the first state in the country undertake a program like this -– let’s be a leader for once.
What changes would you bring to the office?
• I will start the Jump Start Saving Plan.
• Top to bottom outside audit of the office.
• Greater transparency for the people in how their money is being invested via a transparency website.
• Proactively reaching out to people to return unclaimed property and ending the program being used as political prop during election years.
• Controlling the ever-increasing budget of the office and right-sizing it through modernization and meeting the needs of the people with less of their money being spent.
• Self-imposed term limits, while seeking a constitutional change, working with the Legislature, to limit all constitutional offices to two terms. The same as the Governor.