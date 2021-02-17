I began this column about nine years ago, just after I moved back to West Virginia.
It started out as blog posts on my personal website about that experience and (re)discovering the area I was living in.
Diane Wallace, who was the editor of the Metro section at the time, asked if she could reprint one because she found it interesting. After it got going, Diane asked me what I wanted to call the column. I replied that I had no idea, it was just things “off the top of my head.” And the column was born.
My weekly submissions have evolved since then into a “neighborhood” or “observational” column. That’s been an excuse for me to get out and talk to people that I wouldn’t normally have the chance to meet.
Many thanks go out to Bob Saunders and Clint Thomas, too. I worked with both of them back “in the day” when I was a cub newspaper reporter in the early 1990s. They have both been incredibly supportive while largely giving me free rein to write about whatever struck me.
Some quick math: 9 years x 52 weeks equals approximately 450 columns. At 400 to 450 words each, that is well over 200,000 words. Now I know why I’m so tired …
I have always taken this column seriously, though, even at times when I was making a joke — or, more often, making fun of myself. There have been times when I was coming up against a deadline and had no idea what to write about. That caused me a fair amount of stress.
And I’ve always been pleased when I’ve gotten notes from people telling me they read my column and even the ones who had a bone to pick with it or disagreed with some point I was trying to make.
Once, a friend from college stopped me at a West Virginia Power ballgame to tell me that he cut it out of the paper each week to post on a work bulletin board. That was huge.
I say all this to let you know that I appreciate you reading what I’ve had to say over the years, but that this will be my last column. I’ve accepted a full-time position with West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and I will need to devote my full attention to it.
Thank you for welcoming me into your homes and allowing me to share my little bits of trivia and observations with you. I’ve gotten more out of it than you have, I’m sure.
Thank you.
The Metro staff wishes to thank Eric for his contributions over the years. We look forward to following his work in journalism at WVPB.
Eric Douglas, of Pinch, is the author of “Return to Cayman,” “Heart of the Maya,” “Cayman Cowboys,” “River Town” and other novels. He is also a columnist for Scuba Diving Magazine. For more information, visit www.booksbyeric.com or contact him at Eric@booksbyeric.com