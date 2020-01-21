Eric Douglas: Reflections on life inside Russia from 1993 until now

Russia has been in the news a lot lately. Most recently, Prime Minister Dimitri Medvedev and his entire cabinet resigned minutes after President Vladimir Putin gave his annual state of the nation speech. Analysts believe this is part of Putin’s latest maneuver to stay in power.
Of course, there are the efforts by the government to sow discord in the United States (and around the world) through social media and election hacking.
I was working on the Charleston Newspapers Metro staff in the early 1990s when I was invited to go to Russia in January 1993. The Soviet Union had just broken up, and Russian educators realized their textbooks and teaching methods were outdated and wrong.
The city of Korolev (then Kaliningrad), a suburb of Moscow, invited a group of West Virginia educators to help them begin the process of bringing their schools up to date. I went along and published a number of articles at the time.
On the street, if you met a Russian, they were guarded and closed off. Just a few months before, if they had met an American, they would have had to file a report and would have likely suffered interrogation.
But when I was invited into homes, I felt like a long-lost cousin. The Russian people were warm, friendly and wanted to do the best they could for me.
At the time, it wasn’t that food was in short supply, but the overall economic situation was so tight that no one had the money to waste in niceties.
That didn’t matter when you were a guest in someone’s home, though. Much like the people of Appalachia, actually.
On that first trip, we visited all sorts of historical sites, but the strongest memories I have are the hours spent talking to my new Russian friends when the day was done. We would gather in a small hotel room, sharing snacks and vodka. There were jokes and stories — and a greater understanding.
One of the most prominent things I learned at the time was that Russians felt disconnected from their government. One Russian friend explained it this way: “For all of our lives, the government told us we had the best of everything. Now, we learn that the government has lied to us.”
He was referring to food and computers and everything else available in the western world in the early 1990s. Obviously, this was before the internet and the democratization of information that came with it.
In 1993, I remember saying it would take 25 years for Russia to catch up to the West. They did it in 15 years, but it was a struggle. There were periods that organized crime made Russia feel more like the Wild West than a modern nation.
In the mid-1990s, I saw a Communist protester on Red Square, just outside of Lenin’s tomb, advocating for a return to the old ways. A friend told me that they didn’t necessarily want to return to communism, but that they wanted stability. Inflation was eating away at their pensions and they couldn’t afford to live.
A practical example of the transition to the modern world is found in restaurants. In the early 1990s, there were a few restaurants in Moscow and the suburbs, but they were small. You had to have a reservation days in advance. They needed reservations so they could buy the food they would need to serve you. They didn’t keep extra on hand because it was too expensive.
Flash forward to 2008 and I was stunned to see all-you-can-eat restaurants. In a new, underground mall that opened near the iconic Red Square, there was a buffet-style sushi restaurant.
Today, the inflation rate in Russia is 3.5%. For comparison, in the United States it’s 2.1%. Just after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the inflation rate was nearly 900%. Other than 1997 when it dropped to 14.97%, it took until 2002 for inflation to fall below 20% and stay there. Even then, the rate of inflation was in the teens until just the last few years.
Those problems, along with two wars in Chechnya, left many people, especially the older ones, wishing for a return of a powerful leader. The invasion of Ukraine and the political disruption campaigns are symptoms of that need. It’s Putin’s way of restoring national pride.
As a journalist and photographer, I was able to return to Russia in 2008 to photograph many of the same people and places I visited over several trips in the 1990s. I got to know the people on the streets, not the government officials. Regardless of the situation in the Kremlin, the Russian people I know are just working to get by, take care of their families and enjoy their lives.
Eric Douglas has a photo exhibit of 30 images taken in Russia, 15 from the 1990s and 15 taken from 2008 featuring the same people and places 15 years apart. It is currently on display in the Marshall University South Charleston Campus library and will remain there through April 7. The exhibit opening is today (Jan. 24) from 5 p.m. to 7 pm. Douglas will also give a presentation on the exhibit on Friday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m.