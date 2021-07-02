The city of Charleston's July Fourth fireworks display, planned for 9:45 p.m. Sunday, will affect traffic on both side of the Kanawha River, according to a news release.
Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Greenbrier Street and Court Street. The Kanawha Boulevard will remain closed through the end of the event.
From 6 p.m. Sunday until midnight, Porter Road and MacCorkle Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic, MacCorkle Avenue and U.S. 119 will be closed to east bound traffic and Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue will be closed to east bound traffic.
From 9 p.m. until approximately 10:30 p.m., Grosscup Road will be closed at Bridge Road and Loudon Heights Road. The South Side Bridge will also close during this time.