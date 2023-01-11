The construction of the manor was coming along faster and far grander than imagined, the final additions being added. Although not ordinary additions, for something this alluring could never be considered ordinary. But no one could possibly suspect that beyond the elegant trim and long corridors there was a greater secret.
A darker one.
Richard Gordon was standing back, a cynical smile adorning his face, admiring his forthcoming empire that was sure to bring in a plethora of unsuspecting guests. Guests that would be lured in, as if they were the goddess Persephone, dreaming of the blood red pomegranate that would ultimately seal their fate. Gordon was delighted at the prospect of depriving ignorant minds of the sweet freedom that they had always known. He was aware of the kind of people who sojourned at such an obviously gilded site like this. For the manor was designed for people like them, for those who wished so desperately to escape the mundanity of their suburban lifestyles. To escape the imprisonment that was normality. And Gordon was more than happy to oblige, in fact he lived for the rush of liberation that accompanied the act of drowning out a fellow soul’s autonomy. And he began his efforts the way that any sensible man would: the working class.
Gordon’s current batch of construction workers remained occupied, attaching secret doors to invisible hinges and making sure that the appropriate bookshelves and fireplaces swung inward with the correct maneuvers. It was hard work, so hard that it had to be done in sets. And thus far, Gordon had been cycling through sets of workers faster than one could exchange undergarments. It was a shame, however, that this particular crew would have to leave, for they were the most efficient lot of workers Gordon had discovered since he began his endeavors. He had to remind himself that this was part of the job. That he knew going into this project that he would be forced to cut ties. He wasn’t, however, expecting to grow fond of the mindless group of men. Gordon never imagined that he would have to terminate individuals that he even remotely cared about. He found himself questioning, not for the first time, whether he could actually go through with his plan. Using what minuscule amount of moral integrity that he had left, Gordon reflected on his recent decisions. In doing so, his heart began to grow heavy, as if mimicking the weight of the gun in his pocket.
Once the men were finished with their group’s assigned task, he called the meeting. He had to decide quickly what this meeting’s speech would be. It’s a lot of pressure, determining the final words that will grace a person’s consciousness. Though he tended to not dwell on this fact, opting for simple dialogue. Enough to catch their attention and nothing more. That wouldn’t be a problem with this group, Gordon figured, for they had been worshiping the ground that he walked on upon receiving their first paycheck.
Stories you might like
There were only three of them. Gordon found that with a smaller group, his secrets were less likely to be spread about, after all, this was sensitive information. No one could learn the twists and turns of the hidden labyrinths or know of the devices that awaited in each of the veiled rooms. His legacy would be destroyed if said information fell into the wrong person’s circle. So, he remained on task and did what needed to be done in order to create his empire.
“Good work gentlemen,” He buried his nerves under a thick bravado in his tone, adjusting his cuff links to disguise the shaking of his hands. “It really does pain me to see you go.”
And with that, he shot a single bullet into each of the men’s heads. Not the classiest of execution styles, but efficient, nonetheless. And suddenly, Gordon’s anxiety was replaced by a sick rush of power. It surprised him. He was expecting guilt to follow. A minor dose of remorse. Maybe even self-hatred, but certainly not pride. Yet that is what he felt when admiring his handiwork. Pride. Authority. Control.
Gordon laid the men to rest in the center of the lawn, just below the elaborate fountain that the crew worked tirelessly on the week prior. They were good workers, they deserved to remain with their work even in death. He removed the handkerchief from his breast pocket and wiped what little remained of the men off of his sign, which now clearly read Gordon Manor in gold, looping script. He smiled at his reflection in the pristine metal. His doubts were gone. He was sure now that he would be able to execute this plan all along. He wouldn’t throw away the chance to make a name for himself. He would make his idol proud. He would be the new, refined H. H. Holmes.