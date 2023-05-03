School dismissed at around 3 p.m. as per usual. The day always ended with the Freedonian anthem being played over the loudspeakers. Simon was the first to leave the building, sitting down on a bench which was located under an old chestnut tree. It was his most favorite part in the whole school complex, since it seemed untouched by the hatred that had consumed the rest of the school. Simon would sometimes work on homework and chat with his friends under that tree. However, when Josh came out of the building, Simon went up to him.
“Sorry about Isabella, she just hasn’t seen you before, so she can seem a bit suspicious. But she’s really cool once you get to know her,” Simons explained.
“It’s alright, at least you trust me,” Josh said.
“Yeah…”
Simon thought for a moment.
“So, where do you live? “ Josh asked.
“Greenbrier Apartments,” replied Simon.
“Oh cool! I live there too!”
“Really?”
“Yeah, I asked because me and my parents need help moving stuff into our new apartment tomorrow and I was wondering if you could help out.”
“Sure, I’ll have to ask my dad about it”
“Alright “
Simon and Josh decided to walk home. During that time, they chatted about what their lives were like. When Josh went into his apartment, Simon suddenly felt empty, like a part of him went missing.
When Simon opened the door, he found his father sitting on the couch.
“You’re home early,” remarked Simon.
“Yeah, I wasn’t feeling too good, so I decided to call it a day,” replied Simon’s dad.
Suddenly, the TV turned on and the Freedom News music began to play. A message covered the screen that stated:
“Government Control: Please do not turn off or penalties will be enforced.”
The message remained for a few moments before the news turned on. The host soon began to talk in a excited voice:
“Greetings fellow Patriots! We go live to report a great victory for our great Republic. After a two month long siege, the German city of Bremen has been liberated from the Marxist horde!”
As he talked, footage was shown depicting the capture of Bremen, the bombing raids, and the Sinoviet flag burning. Simon never liked the communists, as in his opinion they were no better than the fascists, but the news haunted him. He was afraid of what would happen to the civilians caught in the crossfire and when they fell under the fascist overlords.
Aug. 30, 1991, Friday Bremen, German Sino-Soviet Socialist Republic Sino-Soviet Confederation 4:57 p.m.
Matthew could still hear the rumbling of bombs in the distance. Being part of the American Freedom Partisans was one thing, but having to disguise as a Freedonian soldier to gather intelligence was another. It was, perhaps, the most dangerous job in the entire resistance. One wrong move could kill you. However, he wasn’t just there to gather intel. His other job was to coordinate with the German Anti-Totalitarian Action and form an alliance to beat back the communists and the fascists with the support of the Alliance of Free Republics.
Matthew snuck out of the military base during the shift change. He held on to his gun just in case of an attack. If he heard the slightest noise, he would stop and hide for a few moments before continuing.
Matthew was once a part of Seal Team Six and was one of its first members, so the training came in handy. Suddenly, when he was a mile from the base, he heard a motorcycle. A man came up on the motorcycle, wearing the symbol of the German resistance.
“Are you Matthew?” the driver asked in German.
“Yes,” replied Matthew in German.
“Hop on quick,” the driver ordered.
Matthew got on the motorcycle and the two began to drive toward the German resistance camp.