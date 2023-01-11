“As you all know the history of our city, World War III had occurred in 2030, 10 years ago.” The history teacher clears his throat, scanning the faces of the eager students in the classroom, taking notes and continues. “New London was fully built in 2035, the prior name of our home after the war — the story of the two spies that saved us from the government’s cruelty but destroyed us at the same time. It all started five years ago —”
8:30, rose-gold bridge road. Today.
— Lily-Rose
Running back to the safety of his camouflaged house, Hann Callrose grins slightly. He rips up the tiny slip of paper like the rest and throws it away. Looking out the clear-tinted glass window, he sighs as he sees the magnificent city of New London before him. Packing his pockets with his tools, Hann gets ready for a long and difficult afternoon. He knows this might even be the last time he sees beautiful New London ever again. Unfortunately, visitors only knew the beauty of New London, but not the dark secrets in the core of it. It’s better that way. Only a few must suffer... his bitter thoughts trailed off as he adjusted his black leather coat, walking out the door.
Walking quickly down the secret dark alleyways he knows by heart, Hann approaches another figure in the shadows by a bright rose gold sign.
“Lily-Rose,” he mocks. Everrette Amherst smiles slightly.
“Just in time Silver-Wolf.” She nods at him to follow her. Together, in silence, they walk to their destination. They keep walking until they reach the abandoned building hidden behind an ancient ridge. They know that it’s a forbidden location marked by the government with heavy security like many others, but they know exactly what kind of games the government likes to play because Hann and Everrett used to be their pawns — for a long time, too.
“Are you ready?” Hann faces his partner in the crime they’re about to commit. She nods grimly.
They sneak around the guards, entering the back door quietly with a spare key Everrett never threw away. It might have looked like a simple abandoned building like the many other remnants of World War III a few years ago, but the small object inside was the most dangerous of centuries.
Hann motions for Everrette to break the lock of the small hidden box with the code that only the two of them were left to know after their spy facility was demolished by the government. She assures him and punches in the five-digit code. The small box beeps softly and slits open, revealing a small black chip — their token to freedom and destruction.
Hann thinks about World War III as they sneak past the guards once more —things had been much simpler. He thinks. Everyone knew that they were on the verge of war, but no one could have imagined the destruction it had caused to humanity. Only 700,000 humans were left on Earth as the rest had been wiped out or moved to Mars. Lost in his thoughts, Hann missteps and places his foot on the red laser trip, raising the alarm.
“Hann!” Everrette hisses at him, panicked as they spot the guards approaching them.
“Get them!” The bulky guard at the front yells to his comrades. Hann nods at Everrett. They know this might be their last chance of redeeming themselves as well as everyone else. Neighbors huddle together, emotionless, watching the scene unfold as the two ex-spies are running for their lives. They don’t bother to help as attempts in vain have happened before, but with no avail. Knowing the neighborhood well, the two spies enter the safety of an abandoned shed, hidden from plain sight.
“I’m sorry.” Hann pants out, facing Everrett. She shakes her head as her eyes lighten up in excitement.
“It doesn’t matter, we have the chip now.” They stare at it greedily, longing for freedom of their poisoned life at last. Before the destruction of their facility, their researcher and dear friend Jay had discovered a plant that purifies away all poison and invented a cure.
“In memory of Jay,” Everrett whispers.
“In memory of Jay,” Hann repeats firmly. Together, they walk out and know that everyone is watching them, even the smirking guards.
“Come on, show us what you’ll do against the government, spies,” one of the guards spits out.
“TRAITORS!” the rest roar. Hann and Everrett pay them no mind as they make their way to the bridge in the center of New London. Together, they throw the chip in the air full of toxicity and hate. The guards widen their eyes in realization as they charge at them too late. The chip explodes, emitting a clear smoky substance in a loud BOOM! Feeling their minds finally clear up of the poison the government put in them, their grasp falls away. Everrett and Hann smile what they think is their last smile in the bright light, knowing that the force of nature is much stronger than any government force.
Mr. Callrose finishes his history lecture, scanning the students’ faces once again. He knows that the history of their home was nothing more than interesting stories and legends for these teens. For him, however, they were painful memories of his past. He looks out the window as the bell rings and sees his wife, Everrette Callrose, waiting for him with a smile. For now, the past is in the past. I will only think about my future.