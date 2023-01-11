Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

“As you all know the history of our city, World War III had occurred in 2030, 10 years ago.” The history teacher clears his throat, scanning the faces of the eager students in the classroom, taking notes and continues. “New London was fully built in 2035, the prior name of our home after the war — the story of the two spies that saved us from the government’s cruelty but destroyed us at the same time. It all started five years ago —”

8:30, rose-gold bridge road. Today.

