The year is 1991. In this alternate history, the United States has become a fascist dictatorship known as the United Republic of Freedonia. Battling in a three-way Third World War between the Neo Axis Powers, the Comintern and the Alliance of Free Nations (AFN), Freedonia rules over almost all of the Americas, the western coast of Africa, half of Iberia, Britain, the Netherlands and Norway, it is currently the most powerful nation.
August 30, 1991
Rotunda City, Great Lakes Province (GLP)
United Republic of Freedonia
6 a.m.
The alarm went off. It made an extremely loud beeping sound, enough to fully wake up Simon. He hammered the off button, almost breaking it. Since his father had left for work early, he made his own breakfast.
While Simon ate, Freedonian propaganda blared on the TV. Ever since the coup in 1981, the government would occasionally take over the TVs. This allowed for not just propaganda to be aired on a mass scale, it also somehow allowed for mass monitoring.
As soon as he was done eating, he got dressed and headed out. The weather was cold and damp, which wasn’t that unusual in Michigan. As he walked to the bus stop, he saw the various Freedonian banners plastered over the buildings, displaying the customary Iron Eagle. As he arrived, he noticed that there was someone else there.
The war was far from Michigan, but despite that, Simon remembered the frequent propaganda cautioning against strangers. This person was around Simon’s age but with emerald eyes, and hair cut in a fade style. Simon sat down next to him.
“I’ve never seen you before, you new?” Simon asked.
“Yeah. Moved from England,” replied the boy.
“My name’s Simon.”
“Josh Samuels.”
The two sat in silence until the bus arrived. When they got on, there was only a two-seater left. They sat down and the bus moved forward.
“Soooo… what’s it like in England?” asked Simon.
“It’s nice, usually. I lived in York before we moved here,” replied Josh.
“Cause my dad found a job here away from the front and took it.”
“Oh, OK”
The bus drove for a few minutes before arriving at the school. When it arrived, Josh got wide-eyed.
“Is this the school?” asked Josh in a concerned voice.
“Yup,” replied Simon.
“It’s huge. Do you worry about it being a target?”
The doors opened and the bus passengers flooded out. As Simon and Josh walked up to the school, Simon noticed that Josh had stopped and was staring at the Freedonian flag. Simon noticed Josh had an odd expression, but Simon couldn’t identify it.
“Josh, we can’t be late. We need to get to class,” Simon yelled.
“Oh, OK,” replied Josh, shaking himself back to the present.
When the two went inside, the loudspeakers were turned on and a voice was commanding the students to go to the auditorium. A slow moving mob of students headed inside the large room, which had a large screen at the back.
Simon and Josh sat in the back row. When everyone was seated, the screen turned on, displaying the Freedonian leader, Thomas Beckley, in the Oval Office.
“Greetings, citizens of our great Republic,” the dictator said.
The crowd went into a violent uproar. Screams of “Heil Beckley” and “Hail Freedonia” echoed throughout the chamber. Beckley began The Address by congratulating the forces fighting in the war. Then he warned of the “traitors” threatening the “pure Republic.” His address finished with the Freedonian anthem, and the students obediently saluting at the Freedonian flag on the screen.
It was a salute that had been banned in Europe nearly 45 years ago.