Aug. 30, 1991
Columbia City (formerly Washington D.C.)
United Republic of Freedonia
9:37 a.m.
William Jackson stepped out of the elevator and proceeded to the conference room. He was, perhaps, the second most powerful man in Freedonia since he was Beckley’s second in command. Since the coup in 1981, he commanded the Freedonian 5th army, the Freedonian spear through the hearts of the old western democracies. As soon as he entered, he found the Minister of Economic Affairs, Nicholas Foster, the Head of Propaganda, James Jones, and the Head of the Homeland Guard, Wayne Schmitt. Soon President Beckley himself entered. He was thoroughly average in appearance but affected a military air. He sat at the head of the table as the others stood and saluted.
“Gentlemen, I have received concerning reports that the underground rebellion forces have not yet been crushed. I need better solutions to solve this … issue” stated Beckley.
“I have a suggestion, Mr. President,” Schmitt said.
“Go on” Beckley replied.
“The … resistance … is reported attacking civilian ships. We can deny any facts that surface. The majority of the civilian population will believe what we put on the news,” Schmitt explained.
“Are you sure that would work?” Foster asked.
“Yes, and anyone who says otherwise will, well, you know …”
Beckley stood up.
“Well gentlemen, let’s hold a vote. Who agrees with Mr. Schmitt?” Beckley said.
All of them raised their hands in favor of Schmitt. Schmitt was very much feared by most government officials. Since Schmitt became head of the Guard, which was Freedonia’s secret police, his method of catching “undesirables” was known to be violent and inhumane.
“One more thing gentlemen, I want all resistance members that are arrested from this point forward immediately executed,” Beckley declared.
They finished the meeting by explaining how they could forge the attacks on ships to make it look like civilian supplies were being destroyed, knowing that it was the military ships being targeted. That was the thing about Freedonia — the truth could always be changed to fit the government’s views. After all, whoever controls the present controls the past.
Jackson returned to his office shortly after the meeting concluded. He stared at the world map in the right hand side of his office. He was fascinated with cartography and maps before he joined the fascists in 1978. Soon, his personal assistant, Albert Smith, entered his office.
“I have these files for you sir,” Albert said.
“Thank you. I want you to drop these files off at the Guard Headquarters,” Jackson said.
Jackson handed Albert some files, which Albert proceeded to leave with. Paperwork, Jackson reflected, was critical to maintain Freedonia’s integrity and purity.
Aug. 30, 1991
Rotunda City, GLP
United Republic of Freedonia
12:37 p.m.
The lunch line moved slowly. The men, who wore the uniform of the fascist party, were at the front, and the women who wore dresses were at the back. Simon got his lunch and sat down at the table in the far right corner. It wasn’t long before his two other friends, Ralph and Isabella, sat down at the table. All three of them shared their hatred against the fascist regime, and had stuck together because of it. They ate in silence for a few moments before Simon broke the silence.
“So, did you hear about the new kid?” Simon asked.
“Yeah ... why?” Isabella asked.
“Well, I noticed on the way into the school that he was staring at the flag, but he had a odd expression on his face” explained Simon.
Ralph lowered his head and stated in a whisper.
“Maybe he hates Freedonia like we do. If he’s British — ”
Right then, Josh came by their table
“Hey, ummm, there is no room anywhere else, can I sit here?” Josh asked.
Before Isabella or Ralph could reply, Simon piped up.
“Sure!” Simon said.
Isabella glared at Simon as Josh sat down. Isabella didn’t trust anyone she didn’t know on a personal basis. The secret police went after school children, too.
“Soooo, Josh, what was it like in England?” Ralph asked.
“Uhhh, it was fine, other than the occasional air raid” said Josh nervously.
Simon knew Josh was lying. Simon heard rumors of the horrible mistreatment of the British people, but no one cared. For the rest of the period, Josh tried to keep the conversation light. Simon kept getting the feeling that Josh shared the hatred that Simon had against the regime. Right as everyone was leaving the cafeteria, Simon and Josh looked at each other for a split second. Simon felt as if he could see Josh’s thoughts. It was like in 1984 when Winston and O’Brien looked at each other. Simon could hear Josh saying in that moment, subconsciously, I hate them too, I’m with you.” Simon seemed to know he wasn’t alone, that there were others who hated the regime.