The phone rang on Tuesday morning. I woke up tired, my head out of concentration. Seriously?, I thought. 3 a.m. on my day off. I got up and answered the phone.

“Hello? Detective Sophie at your service, although most companies know that I don’t work on Tuesdays, except when it’s a complete emergency. Like maybe stolen property from a big organization.”

