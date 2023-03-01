The phone rang on Tuesday morning. I woke up tired, my head out of concentration. Seriously?, I thought. 3 a.m. on my day off. I got up and answered the phone.
“Hello? Detective Sophie at your service, although most companies know that I don’t work on Tuesdays, except when it’s a complete emergency. Like maybe stolen property from a big organization.”
“Hi, hello. Sorry detective for the obnoxious wake up call. Although how did you know what we were calling for?” asked the person speaking in the receiver.
“What?” I asked. “There really is something stolen?”
“Yes, as a matter of fact there is. A painting from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.”
As I rushed to the museum, I was thinking how I would solve this case. The museum was a large place and the thief could have hidden it, and they don’t know exactly when it was stolen.
I arrived at the museum and the manager led me toward the crime scene. What I saw there was astonishing — the thief had managed to steal the artwork without breaking the case, which is why the alarm didn’t go off the moment it was stolen, causing the guards not to know the time of the robbery. The thing that confused me was why the alarm went off after the thief was gone. I decided to look around for clues.
I drove to my office and sat down to think. The alarm, I said to myself. As I repeated that in my mind a thought came to me. The window was opened just a tiny bit. I strained to remember, even though it was dark I recalled that the alarm was beside a window, the same window that was opened.
I was back in the museum — morning made the place crowded. I could see that the place of the painting that was stolen was roped off from public. Good, I thought. I didn’t need the thief to come back and take away any possible clues. That’s when I realized something. Every large public place had cameras. I went up to the receptionist and asked where the manager’s office was.
I knocked on the door. This was urgent, very urgent. As I was knocking I heard a voice behind me, “Hey what’s going on here?” it asked. I was startled, not meaning to bother anyone. As I regained my concentration I realized who it was.
“Manager Lawrence, Manager Lawrence this is important. You have to take me to see the cameras, I have a lead on when this happened!” I said excitedly. His real name is Larry Lawrence.
Once in the camera room, I checked the tape for the early hours of Tuesday morning and late hours of Monday night. Bewildered, shocked, appalled — whatever you want to call it, but it was crazy, just crazy. The thief wasn’t even in the video, as I’d already predicted, but some kind of creature had entered the scene and tripped a wire, setting off the alarm. I couldn’t identify the animal, as it was very dark. The thing was small and furry, I could tell that it had stripes of some kind, on behalf of the fact that some strips of its fur were lighter than the rest. I was correct to think that it happened between 2:30 to 3 a.m. I didn’t think that the animal that triggered the alarm was important, but I decided to check anyway.
The library had lots of mammal books, but none of them seemed to be the one I needed. Small and furry I thought. I need to think about why it came to the museum — maybe it was lost or looking for food. I’ll come back to it later.
Back in the museum with my equipment, I checked for fingerprints. I had a special pair of glasses that could help me identify if there were prints. Guess that thief wasn’t as smart as he thought he was. I took samples to analyze later in my lab, in my opinion this was going swell. Turns out that he left more clues than he thought he did, I also found a thread, a bit of fur and some boot prints — the thread and boot prints would help to capture the thief and the fur would be great to know the animal.
All analysis was done and I had three suspects, all whom work in the museum. I believe they worked in a group. Back at the museum I confronted them with Lawrence. I told them the story. In short, they worked together to make a plan then one of Lawrence’s closest friends stole it, bringing his Bengal cat with him. It triggered the alarm after he was gone. After he confessed I went home. Case closed, I thought.