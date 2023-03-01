Lady Emeralds?” Chase said incredulously.
“Don’t start,” I hissed. “And next time, try to be a bit more subtle.”
Caspar scratched the back of his neck.
“I thought we did pretty good acting like we were lost over there,” he shrugged as I rolled my eyes. “Come on, cuz. Give us some credit!”
We walked through the busy streets of Ceorolia, where everything was colorful. The buildings were high and beautiful, the lush green grass everywhere, as well as the people dressed in exquisite clothing. As we walked around in awe, I felt a tap on my shoulder.
“Rosa?” I turned to the voice as my eyes widened in shock. A familiar short-haired blonde in her mid-20s stood wearing her silver-green guard armor.
“Vetta!” I hugged her.
“Oh, my little cadet, I’ve missed you!” She ruffled my hair as I grinned. Beside me, Caspar and Chase exchanged puzzled looks.
“Guys, this is Vetta Marine. She was also my Guard instructor during my training years. I just thought I’d never see her again...,” I trailed off.
“I’ll lead you to the Emeralds family mansion. I’ll take you and your friends shopping at the best fashion stores — all on me, of course.” She glanced at our torn and dusty outfits. “Oh, I also happen to know some of the best — Hi, Livvy! — anyway, as I was saying, you all must be hungry by now, so — Oh, I hope Nal is doing better, Declan! — I’m taking you all out to eat first,” she said excitedly as she waved to yet another citizen who greeted her. This was Vetta just as I remembered — the social butterfly (or wolf I suppose) whom everyone loved.
“Er, not to ruin your plans or anything, but we really need to go,” Chase said. Caspar looked at Vetta suspiciously.
“Well, I’m Rosa’s cousin and I’ve never heard of you,” he told her.
She stared at him for a few seconds.
“Aha! You’re Caspar, right? Well, nice to meet you, too. And yes, we really do have to get going. You need new outfits!” With that, she led the way toward an expensive looking clothing store.
“I meant just the three of us needed to get going.”
Chase grumbled. I just followed her anyway through the vast streets and happy citizens. I knew that Vetta would protect me with her life, and I trusted her completely.
“Come on, Rosa, do you really trust this crazy lady?”
“Yeah, I mean she just popped out of nowhere — and how come I never knew about her?” I huffed in frustration.
“Yes, I do trust her, Chase. And remember, Caspar, until last week, you weren’t exactly cousin of the month.”
I glared at them. “So, you can come with me, or you can keep whining.” I entered the shop behind Vetta with a big neon sign — Cara’s newest Fashion — as Vetta immediately started piling up clothes. The lady at the service desk— Cara — was apparently Vetta’s sister.
“Would you all like anything else? No? OK, that’s 3000 Ceorls. Thanks. It was lovely to see you again Rosalie.” She winked at me.
We left the shop and headed to the Emeralds family mansion. It was just as I remembered; full of the antiques that my parents loved to collect and fancy chandeliers. On the wall was every pack member we’d lost — including my parents, Kenna and Arrold Emeralds. I’ll find you. I thought as my eyes watered.
“OK, Rosa, you know where to go — rest up. Listen, I’ve got to run an errand for the Guard. I got you some dinner. It’s in the kitchen,” Vetta assured us.
“Well, I still don’t trust her, but you’ve gotta admit... this Vetta lady has some fashion sense.” Chase admired the patterns on his new outfit, drawing a new design for it.
“While invention boy here draws out his fancy design, I’m going to get food. Come with me, Rosa?” I nodded as we made our way to the kitchen. Caspar suddenly stops me, a worried expression on his face. “OK, look, I didn’t want to talk with Vetta still here, but... look up.”
“What is it?” I looked up, alarmed.
“Look closer, Rosa. Do you see the pattern painted on the ceiling?” As I squinted, I saw the symbol of my nightmares.
“No. No, No! It can’t be. Why is it here? Why is it here, Caspar?” I whispered in shock. The symbol was a red asterisk in between two circles — the sign of the Vampire clan that had supposedly killed my parents.
“Hey, Rosa, we’ll figure it out, OK—” Caspar stiffened. “Someone’s here.” He croaked as he fell to the ground, unconscious.