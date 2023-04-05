Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The City of Ceorolia

 Katrine Guirguis

Caspar? Caspar!” Erris watched the dark-haired girl around his age panicking as she checked if the other — Chase, as she called him — was conscious or not.

Erris shook his head, trying to focus on his task. As he already knew, this Chase guy was unconscious too. I did this ... He thought bitterly. I’ve already become a monster — just like him. He sighed as he followed Cavell and Vetta. They were here to show him how Lord Ralliav’s work was to be done as well as to keep watch over him.

