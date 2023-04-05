“Caspar? Caspar!” Erris watched the dark-haired girl around his age panicking as she checked if the other — Chase, as she called him — was conscious or not.
Erris shook his head, trying to focus on his task. As he already knew, this Chase guy was unconscious too. I did this ... He thought bitterly. I’ve already become a monster — just like him. He sighed as he followed Cavell and Vetta. They were here to show him how Lord Ralliav’s work was to be done as well as to keep watch over him.
“Uh, I’m not going to run, you know,” he said. “Even if I tried I can’t control my shadows. Lord Ralliav made sure of that,” Erris muttered.
“We do whatever Lord Ralliav orders us to, boy,” Cavell said in a rough voice. “We don’t question him, and neither should you if you truly value your life.”
With that, he and Vetta disappeared into the shadows, forcing Erris to do the same. As they drugged the dark-haired girl, Erris flinched. She was a skillful one, he could tell. She fought well with her knives and lasted much longer than any others, but as always, one could never win a fight with their own shadows. He always felt guilty after watching Cavell and Vetta with the victims, but this time, he just felt exhausted from trying to fight his uncle’s tactics. In the end, he always lost the battle. He looked back once more at the fancy house before the shadows whisked him away to his uncle’s cave.
“Errisss,” the voice whispered. “I hope you’ve learned another lesson today, nephew.”
As always, Erris knew nothing of his uncle’s plans — all of which included the torture of at least one individual.
“What will you do this time? Will you let your servants do all your dirty work for you while you sit on your throne again? Or slaughter more innocents like this girl—,” Erris felt a familiar pain as Lord Ralliav ordered his own shadows to strike him.
“Silence. You know nothing — this girl is anything but innocent! In fact, she might even be more of a monster than you,” his uncle taunted.
This hurt Erris more than his own shadows betraying him. Yakollavans are supposed to be in control of their own shadows. If they let someone else take control of them, it’s like letting someone else control their lives. That is the only rule — Never let someone else have control over your shadows. Ever. I’ve let him take control of my shadows — of me. I’ll never break free, Erris thought darkly.
“That’s right,” the voice chuckled. “You shouldn’t have trusted me.” He turned toward the girl. “Wake her, Vetta. Now.”
Vetta got to work, making the girl drink the sour potion as she sputtered awake.
“Where am I?” she croaked, looking around. “Vetta? Vetta, please you’ve got to get to Chase and Caspar first — I think they’re hurt. Don’t worry about me right now...” she trailed off as she noticed the situation. “Vetta?” she whispered. “No.”
Erris gulped down his guilt. It seemed like this girl knew Vetta as her alternate personality. Every Yakollavan had a few different alternate personalities in their life spans to use to strengthen their shadows — the more personalities they have, the more they become one with the shadows. Until they become like Uncle Ralliav. Erris realized no one really knew who Lord Ralliav was. It was just the name he uses now. However strong Lord Ralliav may be, he’d become emotionless — a cold-hearted monster is what you become if you are one with your shadows.
“Rosalie Amira Emeralds,” his uncle whispered. “Half vampire, half werewolf of an assassin; a part of the MKA ... I’m curious. Do you know of your third nature? Have you ever felt that there was something you could never quite grasp? No? Something ... unexplainable?”
“Let me go, Vetta,” the girl said to the emotionless blonde, ignoring the question.
“Oh, don’t bother. The Vetta you knew is long gone. That was only one of her alternate personalities,” Lord Ralliav said in amusement. It’s like a game to him, Erris thought in disgust. He doesn’t care about who dies or who he tortures.
“I said let me go!” she yelled. “How could you do this? Betray your own pack!” she spat. “My parents were murdered to protect—,” Erris could’ve sworn he saw Vetta flinch, but her face was stone-cold not a second later.
“Yes, about your parents ...” Lord Ralliav spoke. “Your family just can’t seem to stay dead, can they?” he smirked.
“I— what? What—what do you know about my parents? Who even are you?” The girl stuttered, struggling to reach for her weapons.
“Hmm. So eager for information about your parents, are you? Well, see here, Rosalie, I don’t give anything for free. And we’ve taken all your knives; your sword too. You’re an assassin without her weapons ... just like my nephew here; a Yakollavan without his shadows — both pathetically weak and defenseless. Now, to answer your second question. I am Lord Ralliav — Lord of the Yakollovans — Master of the Shadows!” he roared. The shadows around them thickened until Erris could barely breathe.