Rosalie was in shock. She would’ve never imagined the stone-faced Vetta she saw now was the same kind, honest Guard trainer. Assassin or not, she was always used to getting rid of the bad guys. She had never felt any remorse for anyone because of it. Never broken down after a mission. She knew that the MKA only took care of psychopaths — like Lord Ralliav. People — or creatures of the shadows — who murdered and tortured others for sport, like it was a game.
“Now, answer my question, Rosalie,” she snapped back to focus as the whispery voice spoke to her. She couldn’t see all the creatures of the shadows, but she could feel them lurking around her. She could only see the people Lord Ralliav wanted her to see — like Vetta and his nephew Erris. “So. Have you ever felt like you were missing something?” he questioned.
“What do you want?” she spat.
“Well, I have answers for you—,” he was interrupted by his nephew.
“No. Don’t trust him! He always wants something in return. No matter how much you want something, don’t swear an oath!” the shadows thickened around Erris. He coughed until he fell to his knees.
“That’s enough, Erris,” Lord Ralliav said in a lethal calm. His smile at Rosalie wasn’t anything short of vicious. “As I was saying, I know everything about your parents — maybe even more than you. I know that I ordered them to be killed when I got news of the birth of the World-Trudger.”
He paused as Rosalie went into shock. All these years she’d been told that her parents deaths had supposedly been caused because of the enemy vampire clan that had attacked her own — that had been the day when they mysteriously disappeared. “And that I gave orders to kill you as well. But that didn’t really turn out the way it was supposed to, did it?” He humorlessly chuckled. “Who would’ve thought I’d finally have the World-Trudger, right here? Now, you do still have a choice, Rosalie. You can play spy for me and swear your shadows to be in my control.”
The gleam in his shadow-gray eyes made Rosalie shudder.
“Or you can be of no use for me — in that case, I’ll make sure Erris gets his first victim.”
Rosalie’s eyes flicked over to the taller boy who mirrored her own horrified expression.
“So, assassin Emeralds, which will it be?”
Before Rosalie could come up with an escape plan, Lord Ralliav roared in outrage as bright light seared into the dark cave, temporarily blinding them. Rosalie saw her chance and ran as fast as she could to the cave entrance as she fought off the hands that tried to grab her.
“Rosalie, wait!” she halted at the voice. As she whirled around, she cried out in relief as she saw Adrian in front of her. “OK, we have to take you back to your family’s mansion — Chase and Caspar are waiting. Erris is coming with us. Now, quickly!” Adrian ordered as the three of them ran out of the cave. “I have Chase’s teleporter. Rosalie?”
She nodded as he handed it to her. In another flash of blinding light, Rosalie teleported them over to the mansion.
“Rosa?” Chase and Caspar shared worried expressions. “What—?” Caspar was interrupted by Adrian.
“She’ll talk later. Right now, we need to move. The Yakollavans know where we are,” he said.
“You—you knew?” Rosalie looked hurt.
“I’ll explain later, Rosa,” Adrian winced. “We need to go to the Guard Headquarters.”
He picked up an object from the locked drawer to the right of Rosalie after unlocking it then rushed them out as they teleported to the Guard Headquarters.
“What is that?” Erris voiced at the teleporter the same time Caspar asked, “Who are you?” Chase’s eyes widened in recognition.
“It was you, wasn’t it? You’re the one Adrian wouldn’t tell us about... You were the new trainee!” He glanced at Adrian who nodded in confirmation. Rosalie frowned.
“Your uncle is Lord Ralliav,” she stated. Erris sighed.
“I swear, I’m not—,” She interrupted him.
“I saw you — that was you in the house. You helped Vetta and the other guy!” she said angrily, glaring at Adrian.
“Rosa, I assure you it was a necessary risk. I recruited Erris and he swore our oath; I trust that he will keep it,” He glances at her. “Before you rage on, just give him a chance.” With that, he ushered them to the entrance of the tall building.