Exorcist casting out devil from creepy woman
stock.adobe.com

Rosalie was in shock. She would’ve never imagined the stone-faced Vetta she saw now was the same kind, honest Guard trainer. Assassin or not, she was always used to getting rid of the bad guys. She had never felt any remorse for anyone because of it. Never broken down after a mission. She knew that the MKA only took care of psychopaths — like Lord Ralliav. People — or creatures of the shadows — who murdered and tortured others for sport, like it was a game.

“Now, answer my question, Rosalie,” she snapped back to focus as the whispery voice spoke to her. She couldn’t see all the creatures of the shadows, but she could feel them lurking around her. She could only see the people Lord Ralliav wanted her to see — like Vetta and his nephew Erris. “So. Have you ever felt like you were missing something?” he questioned.

