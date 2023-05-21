“So, what brings you to the dangerous lands of the Aqrabuand?” The dark-skinned captain from Lastrika spoke over the roar of the wind with his thick accent. Adrian had helped them get a private boat to get to Aqrabuand, and Rosalie was in awe at the beautiful clear waters of the coast rippling across from the boat. She knew he’d told them it’d be a long way, but Rosalie had not imagined nearly two days at sea when Adrian warned them. Two days!
“Private business,” Erris answered.
“I see. Do you need the map?” He motions to the bright map laid on the deck.
“Uh, sure.” As Erris grabs the map, Chase joins them.
“So, Captain...”
“Call me Azvonan.”
“Right, Captain A.” He glances at the map. “Is there anything we need to know about Aqrabuand before we get there?”
“Yes.” The Captain’s expression darkens. “I was once young and brave like you. A proud Lastrikan General indeed. It was all very well — my career was finally stable, and my troops were heading over to the Aqrabuand lands one winter for a trade compromise.” He glances at them from the wheel. “They don’t like us, you know — They don’t like our kind.”
He frowns at Rosalie.
“Especially not the creatures of the Shadows.” He looks at her thoughtfully. “Though they might fear you as well. That is good. Anyway, I was guarding our camp one night, and we noticed a disturbance — at the bay. I sent some of my soldiers to investigate but... They never returned. I was troubled, of course. We were all aware of the citizens of Aqrabuand... They had even welcomed us into their lands. But it was all an act,” he said. “Whatever you do, do not trust them. Do not trust the Meralvs of Aqrabuand.”
“The Meralvs?”
“That is what the Mer people call themselves.” He sighed. “I went to investigate. All I found were the three badges of the soldiers that I sent. They were taken by the Meralvs — to become... to become experiments,” He finished. “I begged the Royal Las to help me conduct a rescue mission for my friends.” His face contorts in anger. “He said that he didn’t want his kingdom to interfere with the Meralvs.”
“So, you became a captain?” Caspar asked from where he was leaning on the ledge.
“Yes. I did not want to pledge my loyalty to a cowardly Las.” The Captain nodded. “That is when I became friends with the founder of the MKA.”
“Adrian?”
“Indeed. He asked me to work for the MKA. I agreed.”
“He gave you something more, right?” Chase asked, no longer paying attention to the map — which Erris was already scribbling notes on. “I mean, it doesn’t sound like Adrian. He’s way more strategic than that, and you don’t seem like the person to just settle to be a captain.” He paused. “He gave you the opportunity to get revenge, didn’t he?” The Captain said nothing except for an answering smile.
“Adrian is full of surprises.” Caspar rolls his eyes. “What’s new?”
“OK, all of this tragedy talk has gotten me hungry.” Chase looked around. “Do you happen to have any Lastrikan food around here?”
“You’re always hungry!”
“Yeah? Well, you’re the one—” They were interrupted by a loud BOOM!
“What the—.”
Water erupted all around their boat, engulfing them in waves of blue. Suddenly, they were all pulled into the whirlpool, and all Rosalie saw was the smirking face of the Lastrikan captain before everything went black.