Adrian Sanchez slammed his hand on the table so hard that it cracked slightly.
“I said this next mission will occur at Limanoy Bay. That wasn’t a question!” He roared across the wide room as he dismissed the meeting. Adrian sat across the long table from their best assassin; Rosalie Emeralds — who hadn’t even flinched at his uproar. She knew that he’d eventually calm down. As for the fate of the arrogant teen sitting beside her, she wasn’t so sure. Beside her on the expensive, yet delicate chair sat relaxed and amused; her best friend for life Chase Maggnetta. He could be a pain sometimes, but as the master inventor of the MKA, he was a genius. The MKA— otherwise known as the Master Killing Association — is the biggest spy facility around the kingdom, and Rosalie, or assassin Emeralds as some call her, was the most feared spy out of her peers.
This morning, Adrian called her up for an important meeting along with many of her other peers. Everyone knew she was the favorite. Adrian would have her go to the most important and dangerous missions, but Rosalie didn’t mind that. She knew Adrian since the day of her parents’ funeral. Remembering that day brought a lot of pain to her, but Adrian was always there for her, through everything. Adrian was like the older brother she never had, as Rosalie was like his little sister, and basically the only person he’s ever actually loved and cared for. Sanchez was always called the “cold-souled” one. Some people even thought he probably didn’t have any soul or heart, but Rosalie knew better.
Rosalie also knew of what she was. Of course, someone would always have to remind her of the pain. She would respond expressionless, but she knew she really cared on the inside. She knew what a monster she really was — half vampire and half werewolf. The monster she’d become ever since her parents’ deaths. She’d finally discovered the truth they were hiding from her all those years. She was angry. Angry, afraid of herself, and betrayed is what she felt that day. Only one other had known her family secret and he had betrayed her as well... She shrugged her feelings off like always and refocused on the situation at hand. Chase, as arrogant as ever put his feet up on the table and whistled a tune. Rosalie glared at him for taking it too far as Adrian beside her was surely going to blow, however he just rolled his eyes and kept on ignoring her glares.
“What are you doing?” Adrian questioned, surprisingly calm, narrowing his eyes on Chase. Rosalie widened her eyes and shook her head at Chase. She knew something was going to get broken today if Chase didn’t stop his behavior.
“What do you think it looks like? I’m just chillin,’” Chase said smirking at Rosalie. She huffed and ignored them both, deciding to give up on trying to save Chase’s life. Getting up to leave, Adrian’s eyes flicked to her and softened slightly as he nodded at her, focusing his attention back at Chase. Rosalie walked down the wide hallway, not looking back, readying her mind for the next day’s mission and gathering her stuff into a small shrinkable backpack — shrinking as small as pocket size — smiling softly remembering that this was one of her best friend’s first successful invention. Humming a slight tune, she looked about her very neat and organized office in satisfaction one last time before deciding to get ready for a night’s relaxing sleep. Just before packing the last of her supplies, she heard a knock at the doorway.
“Come on in,” she called out. It was the familiar figure of Adrian sweeping in. He gave her an exhausted smile and talked to her a little more about their next mission the next day.
“Alright then, good night little sis.” Giving her another rare smile, he left the room. Rosalie was quite happy when he called her “little sis” even if they weren’t blood related; they had a bond that no one could deny. After heading off to her room, closing the gold-tinted lamp stand at the side of her dresser, Rosalie headed off to a peaceful sleep — something she hadn’t had for a long time.
As Rosalie approached the end of the dark, quiet hallway the next morning, she saw the familiar figure of Chase at the end of it and breathed a quiet sigh of relief that he. too, like her, was already packed and ready. He gave her a nod of acknowledgment then inclined his head slightly to the right in question at Adrian’s room. She widened her eyes and shook her head quickly.
“No! We mustn’t wake him, we’ll just be late and cause trouble,” she whispered exasperatedly. Chase smirked in return, his way of telling her “if you say so.” She just huffed and walked away through the uniquely camouflaged double doors with Chase right behind her.
As they got out of the camouflaged building, a fresh cold breeze hit them as it was still the start of autumn.
“So,” Rosalie said curtly, facing Chase. “What happened?” she asked him impatiently. Chase, smirking again replied back to her carelessly,
“What d’ya mean—?”
“—oh, you know perfectly well what I mean, Chase! What happened with Adrian yesterday?”
“Well, seeing as you are too afraid to ask Adrian himself,” Rosalie glared at him while he shrugged, not noticing it. “He let me off with my last warning to ‘change my attitude’ towards him.” He scoffed. “As if that’s gonna happen soon.” Chase looked at Rosalie, carefully in case he’d insulted her. She just sighed heavily, getting onto her motorbike, just as Chase had done his.
“Look, Chase, no one’s trying to change you. We all really do appreciate your personality, yes even Adrian,” she told him pleadingly as he raised an eyebrow at her words. “It’s just... you know how he is. He doesn’t like anyone being as close to me as you are so I don’t get hurt again after my cousin....” She carried off, looking at the rising sun. He looked at her, ashamed — her cousin’s betrayal to her family secret had haunted Rosalie for weeks.
“Sorry Rosa. I’ll promise to try, alright? But it doesn’t mean we’re going to be best buddies, OK?” And to his relief, she let out a laugh.
“Oh, trust me, you two couldn’t be friends even if your lives depended on it.” With that, they drove their motorbikes quickly and efficiently down the road, dressed in an all-black leather outfit each for their mission in a comfortable silence for the rest of the way.
“Hurry, it’s up this way,” Rosalie whispered to Chase, who nodded back, grimly. Together, they climbed the long electrical fence safely — a precaution Chase had made when inventing the non-destructible leather suits — Rosalie, giving a small smile to Chase, trying to reassure herself. Once over the fence, helping each other down, the duo looked at the enchanted but deserted mansion they were supposed to search. Walking over quickly, and unseen, they were halfway to the entrance when Chase, eyes wide in alertness, gestured for Rosalie to stop. There was a rustling above them, and he knocked Rosalie aside just in time. Right above them, hung a sharp object that would’ve knocked the person under it out cold.
“Thanks,” Rosalie said breathless, untangling herself from his grasp. He just helped her up quietly and they journeyed down, finally reaching the entrance. Rosalie, hands shaking, held out her Lockren — a device able to pick any lock, however complicated or ancient — and waited for the familiar soft beep and flash of green to enter. The inside of the mansion was cozy-looking but ancient, as if someone had mixed modern fashion into this house, creating an odd sort of comfortable glow. Although, they had broken into houses of this sort many times before, Rosalie was still exceptionally nervous. She felt that this time was different. Sighing to calm down her nerves, she jumped a little as Chase lead her further into the house with his hand on the small of her back, reassuringly.
This mission was surprisingly personal for Rosalie. The house had once belonged to her ancestors (which explained the ancientness of it) and they were only there to hopefully find out more information about her past after searching the mansion thoroughly. Adrian had allowed her to ask a spy of her choice to come along with her. She felt closer to Chase than any of the others, so she wanted him to accompany her on this mission. He of course, agreed immediately to support her. After searching the first floor with no luck, Chase suggested the top floor next before the basement. Together, they climbed up the oddly-shaped stairs as Rosalie stared at the frames hung up, her eyes watering. Unfortunately, Chase had noticed her silent tears before she could look away.
“It’s OK,” he told her, softer than she’d ever heard him. She tried to give him a small smile, thankful for his support. Wandering through the very organized upstairs, they split up and checked all five bedrooms with no luck. Frustrated, Rosalie slammed a book close after trying helplessly to look for a clue. Doing so, a small, folded piece of ancient parchment paper slid out, falling to the floor. She made a noise of excitement and called out to Chase who was looking out the window at the view of Limanoy Bay. Unfolding the piece of paper carefully and cautiously, Rosalie read it to Chase in a soft whisper.
“It’s my grandpa’s will,” she told him, and he looked startled. She hadn’t talked much about him because he had passed away unexpectedly for unknown reasons when she was only three.
“I leave my possession of this house to Rosalie Amira Emeralds and all of my fortune to her distant cousin Caspar Angelo Emeralds. I leave my collection to them, and only together will they find out the last of the Emeralds clan secret and treasure.
‘Follow the clues to find the runes
in which you are settled. Only with
blood ties will you succeed together.’
“Figure out the riddle and you will finally unlock the secrets of your past.” Rosalie finished, her eyes widening.
“What?” Chase said in disbelief angrily. “He wanted you to go with that traitor! That’s—“
“The traitor happens to be right here,” said a voice behind them. As they turned, Caspar was standing there at the doorway, arms folded, an amused expression on his face. “Chase,” he nodded at him. “And my favorite cousin Rosa!” He walked towards her, putting an arm around her shoulders.
“Ah, come on Rosa. You shouldn’t look so devastated to see me. After all, you and I will finally unlock the secrets of—“ he was interrupted by Chase.
“No. You won’t be taking Rosa anywhere,” he growled.
“Is that so?” Caspar raised an eyebrow. “Well, you heard grandpa. You know what, I think we should leave it up to Rosa weather she wants to come with me or not.” He said, challenging Chase.
“Rosa will not—“
“Well, Chase, I’m pretty sure you’re not the one who’s in charge of making decisions for Rosa, unless I’m mistaken?” Caspar said, turning to face Rosa, who was silently crying. “Anyway,” he said his voice softening, “Rosa, I’m really sorry for what I did,” he said, ignoring Chase’s death glare. “I want to make it up to you by helping... will you please give me another chance?” He told her, regret etched on his face.
“You— you are not regretful about anything! You told her secret, and ran like a—!”
“Like a coward, liar, horrible person, yes I get it Chase! This is not you’re decision, however, you—“
“Stop!” Rosalie had finally spoken, glaring at the two of them. “I don’t want to go Chase, I really don’t. But don’t you think I deserve to know the truth about my family?” She whispered.
“Of course, Rosa but there has to be another way instead of going with— with him!” he said, angrily.
“No, Chase, you don’t understand. Grandpa always said there was only one way of doing things right. He wouldn’t have let there be another possible way to do this!” she said tearfully.
“I told you,” Caspar whispered triumphantly to Chase, who looked like he was going to punch him.
“I don’t trust him Rosa,” Chase said, glowering. “I should come with the two of you.” At this, Rosa brightened.
“I guess I do owe you that.” Caspar said. “We should honor our grandpa’s wish, Rosa. To assure you, here’s my family handkerchief.” At this, Rosalie’s eyes widened. The family handkerchief was a very strong symbol of trust to give another family member. If you betray the other, you would die a cursed death.
“Are you sure?” Rosa asked, searching his face. He nodded sincerely. At this, Chase relaxed and Rosalie Emeralds knew she finally got her favorite cousin back. She smiled for the first time since she’d entered the house and hugged him. Chase then turned to his old best friend, smiling.
“It’s good to have you back Cas,” he told him, patting his back.
“Right.” Rosa took a deep breath. “Together like old times as a family of friends?” she asked. They all smiled, knowing they can finally unlock the secret that’s been haunting them.