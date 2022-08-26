Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Girl Amsterdam.
Clipart.com

Adrian Sanchez slammed his hand on the table so hard that it cracked slightly.

“I said this next mission will occur at Limanoy Bay. That wasn’t a question!” He roared across the wide room as he dismissed the meeting. Adrian sat across the long table from their best assassin; Rosalie Emeralds — who hadn’t even flinched at his uproar. She knew that he’d eventually calm down. As for the fate of the arrogant teen sitting beside her, she wasn’t so sure. Beside her on the expensive, yet delicate chair sat relaxed and amused; her best friend for life Chase Maggnetta. He could be a pain sometimes, but as the master inventor of the MKA, he was a genius. The MKA— otherwise known as the Master Killing Association — is the biggest spy facility around the kingdom, and Rosalie, or assassin Emeralds as some call her, was the most feared spy out of her peers.

