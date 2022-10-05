Adrian, thank you for replying to my previous letter ... everything is going OK here, just a bit slow. I am so glad that Anna is here with us as well. She makes it a lot easier to deal with these two idiots. Chase and Caspar are back to the toddler days it seems. It’s as if they had not been separated at all. Combine them together and you get the ultimate Magnetta-Emeralds annoying-express package right away. Rowan is also finally getting used to the group and opening up to us. It’s just so frustrating for me to find out that grandpa had been keeping all these things from Chase and I for all these years, as well as the rest of the family. I really do hope we get a new clue soon.
I will keep you updated, brother.
P.S. I really miss the MKA ...
Rosalie Emeralds
From Alaska, Rosalie Emeralds, stifling a yawn, sat cross-legged on the velvet couch in yet another one of her grandfather’s secret mansions they had never even heard of, which she now owned. Who knew he would leave everything behind to her and Caspar? Bringing herself out of her thoughts, she took her fancy green lighter out and studied it. It was another one of the extremely useful gadget inventions made by Chase. It had black patterned gemstones that sparkled, and sharp edges.
Rosalie then carefully held the letter up to the lighter as she turned it on. In an instant, the letter she had written had now vanished — unharmed — delivered straight into Adrian’s office. She smiled, shaking her head. The first time Chase had introduced the valighters (that’s what he had called them), Rosalie was impressed. They could send letters as well as voice messages, and needed no network connection like cell phones. Overall, they were the perfect tools for their mission.
Rosa stared out at the sinking sun behind the garden view, her heart sinking along with it. Today was yet another full moon. She and Caspar would soon need to get prepared. Although she had done this every full moon since she was 12 years old, Rosalie would never get used to the transformation, even after three years of practice. Three years since her parents’ funeral when she was 12.
She sighed, lost in her thoughts until the front door opened revealing Anna and Rowan Castino. They were the two newest additions to their mission. It turns out that they knew their grandpa and were his assistants at his company. They had done a little too much snooping for their own good and discovered a dark secret about Rosa’s grandfather that had scarred them. Rosalie and Casper have been trying to figure it out ever since they had come across these mysterious siblings. Anna smiled at her as Rowan just nodded curtly.
“There are snacks over on the counter if you like. And have you picked up the — thing I asked about, Anna?” Rosa asked anxiously. Anna gave her a thumbs up and held out a small purple container.
“What will you need this for anyway?” Anna asked her.
“I’ll explain when Chase and Cas—,” Rosalie was interrupted by the door.
“Hey, Rosa,” Chase said, entering first.
“Anna. Rowan,” Caspar nodded at them both. Rosalie smiled at their obnoxiousness.
“Anyway, as I was about to say, I’m going to explain what will happen tonight, if that’s OK with you, Caspar.”
He shrugged to indicate for her to continue. She took a deep breath. “Well, as you know, Caspar and I have the werewolf and vampire genes, and both are only activated at certain times.”
She paused looking at Anna and Rowan while picking up the purple container and dividing it into two slightly larger containers.
“So, we are trying something new this time. Instead of being forced to transform, Caspar and I will attempt to change by will, like we do on a non-full moon day. This mixture will help enhance our speed and take away the pain. I found the recipe in an old family almanac this morning.”
She took out a worn-out leather book from the shelf to show them. “Chase will be helping us as well.” She nodded at Chase, and studied the Castinos’ faces.
“All right, but why enhance your speed specifically tonight?” Rowan had finally spoken.
“We’re trying to find out the next clue that leads us to the family secret tonight,” Caspar replied. “Our wolf side will be much more helpful.”
“Right. So, Anna and Rowan will stay with me while you guys look at the top of the hill, and we’ll look through the valley. And remember, the last clue hinted that this next clue will be a weapon, so be cautious,” Chase said.
Rosa and Caspar nodded. Hesitantly, Anna and Rowan armed themselves like Chase and followed him out the door.
“Ready?” Rosa asked as she gave Caspar half of the mixture.
“Yep, on three,” he said. “One, two —,” He was interrupted by a breathless Chase barging back through the door.
“WAIT!” Chase looked horrified. Rosa and Caspar, alarmed, put the purple containers down, looking at him questioningly.
“What happened, Chase?” Rosa asked, concerned.
“It was Rowan — Rowan and Anna! Those traitors!” he roared.
Rosa and Caspar just looked at him, confused.
“Look, just smell the mixture and you’ll get what I mean,” he said frustrated. They whiffed it, and Rosa gasped.
“Aconitum petals?” she whispered.
“Wolf’s bane,” Caspar confirmed. “They were trying to get rid of us for good!” He looked angry now. “What else happened at the valley?” He turned to Chase.
“I had led them down to the valley and Anna said she had found the next clue, but that it wasn’t a weapon—” he stopped mid-sentence, his face changing into realization. “Oh.” Chase looked bewildered, and looked at Caspar, communicating silently with him.
“What? What is it?” Rosa asked.
“Rosa,” Caspar said slowly, facing her. “Do you remember how your parents died?”
“Yes,” she huffed, angry they were bringing it up now, not answering her question. “They were in a duel with the other vampire clan and — oh,” she said. “They had never found the bodies,” she whispered.
“Rosa, your parents aren’t dead. They are the weapon because they know where the secret is,” Chase said softly. Rosa heard nothing more, her mind spinning with possibility.
“... I have to find them ...” was the last thing she heard herself say as everything turned black.