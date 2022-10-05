Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Young demonic woman holds book of spells
stock.adobe.com

Adrian, thank you for replying to my previous letter ... everything is going OK here, just a bit slow. I am so glad that Anna is here with us as well. She makes it a lot easier to deal with these two idiots. Chase and Caspar are back to the toddler days it seems. It’s as if they had not been separated at all. Combine them together and you get the ultimate Magnetta-Emeralds annoying-express package right away. Rowan is also finally getting used to the group and opening up to us. It’s just so frustrating for me to find out that grandpa had been keeping all these things from Chase and I for all these years, as well as the rest of the family. I really do hope we get a new clue soon.

I will keep you updated, brother.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you