Sitting on the swings, 7-year-old Rosalie smiles innocently at her parents as she gives them a dandelion she’d plucked from a patch earlier. Her mother puts Rosalie’s short wavy hair strands behind her ears gently as the cool breeze makes it a wild mess again. Her father chuckles as her mom shakes her head in amusement. Her father’s face suddenly becomes serious as he turns to her mother while Rosalie swings again, oblivious to their concern.
“Do you think our Rosa will know when the time is right?” Her mother let out a breath she’d been holding, her eyes distant.
“I think — I think that we’ve left her enough clues to figure it out on her own.” She lowers her voice. “If she doesn’t... At least she will be safe. She would be our only hope in five years of ever being alive again, however. It’s a risk we must take — a risk she will have to take to save us too. Our home — Limanoy Bay — should provide her enough answers in the future.”
Together, Rosalie’s parents face their young daughter, walking over to her. Her mother smiles down at her, cupping her face gently in her hands.
“Rosalie,” she says as the young girl’s attention snaps to her mother’s stern tone. “I need you to remember when you solve the riddle, think of the City of Ceorolia.” Rosalie giggled at the strange name of the place.
“Kee-rolia?” Rosalie tested out the name. Her mother smiled as she nodded at her. For the rest of the day, the family spent the night under Rosalie’s favorite cherry tree, watching the shooting stars. Rosalie had never thought of the strange city again until —
Everything turns sharper in yellow and blue colors as Rosalie’s form shifts. Beside her, on four paws stood Caspar — as a large gray, purple-eyed wolf. Rosalie knew his purple eyes represented his wolf clan as her honey brown eyes shifted into emerald green to represent hers. They still stood inside her grandpa’s fancy modern house. Chase — still a human — paced beside Caspar, cautiously.
As she looked down at the bright purple containers of strong-smelling wolfsbane they were about to drink, everything rushes back to her — as well as the distant flashback, so long ago. She gasps as she’s finally aware of what kind of precious information that city could actually give them. In five years, her mother had said. That was the year of her misery, the year of her parents’ death and when Adrian — who had been a part of her parent’s werewolf pack— took her in to be a part of the MKA, instead of being an orphan, where she found all of his trainees were either vampires or wolves.
Caspar waits for her patiently to explain, as he felt that she was in utter shock. I just had a flashback — of my parents. We need to find a city called Ceorolia. She grunted. Caspar’s eyes widened as he remembered the old pack myths about the city. Chase caught a glimpse of their conversation and nodded grimly, ready to do anything for his friend. As Chase got ready in his vampire form, Rosalie and Caspar prowled out the door until they were down the hill.
Rosalie knew her friends were right behind her as she sprinted as fast as she can to the ancient city in her memories. Together, the three friends set out to solve the riddle that awaited them and find Rosalie’s parents. Little did they know of the creatures of the dark, spying on them through the tall grass, reporting to their master in the ancient city.