“So. The girl is alive?” a voice whispered into the dark of the cave.
“Y-yes, my Lord.”
The trembling creatures could not see the voice, but knew only that they had to execute all orders. The first lesson they’d learned was to never question Lord Ralliav.
“Fifteen years ago, they said the World-trudger was born. I arranged a family’s death 12 years later ... You know, I also remember receiving a report that the family was no more.”
He spoke calmly, barely concealing his anger.
“And now, you report to me that she is still alive?” He chuckled humorlessly. “You know that I don’t give second chances.”
At this, the figures were terrified as the creature smiled in the dark, feeding on their fear.
“I suppose I can make an exception,” Lord Ralliav paused. “Bring me Rosalie Emeralds — only then will I spare you from an inevitably painful death.”
Rosalie Emeralds
“You know, Rosa, this would’ve been much quicker if you let me track the trail—,” Chase was cut off by laughter.
“Right. Like you even know how to track?” Caspar rolled his eyes.
“Fine, how about—,” Chase swallowed his words as he saw my expression. “All right then,” he muttered. I sighed as we walked through the tall grass. It was almost sunset and we’d found nothing about the riddle or the city of Ceorolia.
“Uh, guys...,” Caspar’s eyes widened as he pointed at the horizon. There was an outline of a shimmering city.
“Ceorolia — The City of Gems!” I translated excitedly. We ran to the golden gates and hid behind a bush as we heard footsteps.
“How will we get past the guards?” Chase asked.
To our left, tall guards with full dark silver-green armor stood each with a sword strapped to their sides.
“Do you think they’ll let me in since I’m a citizen?” I pulled out my small golden chip that my parents had given me before their death. I’d held on to it because it was the only thing I had left of their memory, but now I knew the real purpose of it.
“Only one way to find out,” Caspar murmured.
“OK then. You two stay quiet and close by. I’ll do the talking.” I took a deep breath and walked over to the guards.
“Uh, hello. I am Rosalie Emeralds. I am a citizen here.”
I spoke in the native tongue showing them my golden chip. One of the guards beckoned me over.
“You may enter, Lady Emeralds, but your friends cannot.” He motioned behind me where Caspar and Chase — the idiots — were pretending to be lost. I sighed.
“Oh, you must excuse my friends. They can be unbearable sometimes.” The guard was unimpressed. “Well, I do know that the Guards of Ceorolia go by a code. You’ll have to give my friends a chance of hospitality. I guarantee you they will not break the law.” I stepped closer. “If they do, I will take them out myself.” I assured him, showing my status on the gold chip.
“Ah, I see. You were a part of the Guard cadets before?” He turned to his comrades. “I suppose we can make an exception. But I will take your word on it. If they cause any trouble, we will be forced to get rid of them. They will have no protection or defense against the law as they aren’t citizens. Are you willing to take this risk?” He waited until I nodded then unlocked the tall golden gates letting the three of us into the City of Gems.